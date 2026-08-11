Honda reveals key "secrets" to upgraded F1 engine coming to Zandvoort

Honda Trackside General Manager and Chief Engineer Shintaro Orihara has revealed "secret" details about the manufacturer's upgraded Formula 1 power unit.

The partnership between Honda and Aston Martin has been a resounding disappointment across the first half of the season, with both an underwhelming chassis and power unit putting the team more often than not at the back of the pack. This was after fixing a vibration problem that left both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll at risk of sustaining permanent injuries to their wrists.

However, the team turned a corner with a significant chassis upgrade at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which thrust Aston Martin firmly into the midfield battle, with Stroll leading home his team-mate in 12th and 13th places.

Aston Martin hopes to convince Alonso to remain with the team into 2027 © XPB Images

Having tested the new Honda power unit following that weekend, Aston Martin will be eager to see further progress when action resumes in Zandvoort.

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Speaking in a video on social media, Orihara revealed details of what has been changed ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

"We focused on improving engine performance to make combustion faster," he said. "So, it's kind of a secret, but I can disclose a little bit.

"We changed pre-chamber to make combustion faster, and also we changed the piston shape to get good combustion. Also, we modified some lubrication systems to reduce friction. So, we had quite a big list to improve engine performance.

Honda and Aston Martin have been under the spotlight

Asked for specific horsepower improvement that the team can expect, Orihara added: "I can't disclose the detailed number, but we have achieved our internal target, and I'm confident in what the HRC Sakura factory guys achieved for the Spec 2 engine.

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"We are excited to bring the new Spec engine to the Netherlands."

Estimates for Honda's horsepower improvement have been between 30-50bhp.

Aston Martin will additionally have some new parts in Zandvoort, with further upgrades expected for Monza and Baku, as the team looks to recover from a disastrous few months.