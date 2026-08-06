Alex Albon offers grim Williams outlook as boss James Vowles issues defiant message

Alex Albon has painted a grim picture on Williams' progress after a poor start to the 2026 season.

Williams has been one of the biggest disappointments of the new year season, after a strong finish to 2025. Expectations were high for the Grove outfit, mainly due to the hype generated by team boss James Vowles who routinely pointed to the regulations change as William' biggest opportunity.

However Albon and teammate Carlos Sainz have struggled to regularly fight for points each weekend with both drivers struggling to break into the top-ten. Williams are currently ninth in the standings, just above Aston Martin and newcomers Cadillac.

Alex Albon, Hungarian Grand Prix © XPB Images

Both drivers have been vocal about their frustrations with the package Williams have brought to the track this year. And despite a major upgrade planned for Baku, Albon admitted that he is not very optimistic about the team's progress in the second half of the season.



Speaking to Motorsport.com at the Hungarian Grand Prix he said: “We know the weaknesses of the car, we know the directions, I think as a team, this year, the work that's being done at the factory, it's the biggest effort I've seen from the team to really fight these genetic DNA problems that this team has.

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“I appreciate it. I think we're doing exactly the right things to get back on track. It's a shame that we're here in the first place, but I do believe we're doing the right thing.

“If it's cured by Baku? I doubt it. I think a lot of the Baku stuff has happened. That upgrade was planned quite a long time ago."

Vowles's future as Williams F1 team boss has been questioned





The Thai driver added: “Honestly, driving wise, it's frustrating because I can't even drive really. The team's not getting the best from me because I have to under-drive so much"



Despite the gloom. "Today marked the beginning of our summer shutdown. A welcome obligatory F1 shutdown, providing teams with the ability to recharge," the Briton wrote.

"Whilst the on-track results do not reflect the work behind the scenes, the rest is well timed, and very much needed. We have been working incredibly hard all year to ensure that we do everything we can to return to a points-scoring position.

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"We’ll take this time to rest while also reflecting on areas to improve. Our commitment to you is that we will do everything that we can to find every millisecond available.

"Much of the positive changes are masked, there are strong developments that will help year to year. We’ll return energised and ready to finish the year strong."

Pressure has only increased on Williams to deliver with Aston Martin showing early signs of recovery following a major upgrade at Hungary which saw the team fighting much closer to the top ten.