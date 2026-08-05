Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update

The FIA has released a new update ending confusion over the start time of the Sepang F1 race.

F1 returns to Sepang for the first time since 2017 in October
F1 returns to Sepang for the first time since 2017 in October
© XPB Images

The Sepang Formula 1 race has had its start time confirmed by the FIA after a week of confusion following the track’s addition to the 2026 calendar.

Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit was brought back to the F1 calendar recently to replace the Bahrain International Circuit as the host of the Bahrain Grand Prix, now referred to as the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, which will take place on 2–4 October.

The reason for the change in location is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran, and the US and Israel, whose resolution remains uncertain.

Verstappen won the last F1 race held at Sepang
Verstappen won the last F1 race held at Sepang

Initially, the F1 website listed the session and race times for the Sepang race as the same as the original times at Sakhir, leading to speculation that the race would be run at night.

However, this was said by F1 to be a systems problem on their end, and that the race would not be run at night, although no official times for the Sepang race were published at the time.

Now, though, the FIA has published the start times for the remaining grands prix of the 2026 season, with Sepang listed as a regular afternoon race.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Friday and Saturday will follow the same 12:30, 16:00 pattern for FP1 and FP2, and FP3 and qualifying respectively. This schedule is also used at several other races during the final part of the season, such as Azerbaijan, Austin, Mexico, and Brazil.

The race will start at 15:00 local time on Sunday, which is the same start time as the last F1 race at Sepang: the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.

It confirms no night race, of course, and means an 08:00 start time in the UK, and 09:00 in central Europe. 

Tags:

Sepang International Circuit
F1
Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

F1 News
More motorsport events facing axe due to Middle East conflict
Super GT, 2026
F1 News
Malaysian Prime Minister keen on reviving F1 grand prix
F1, Malaysian Grand Prix, start, 2017,
F1 News
Malaysia chief would not host F1 again even with free deal
Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update
F1 News
Raikkonen leads Ferrari 1-2 final Malaysia F1 practice
Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update
F1 Feature
Memories of Sepang: How will F1 remember the Malaysian GP?
Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update
F1 News
Wolff considers 'danger' of Mercedes' surprise Singapore F1 result
Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull chief explains “limitations” of its 2026 F1 car
3m ago
Verstappen has been linked with McLaren in recent weeks
F1 News
Williams’ 2026 F1 plight “an eye-opener” after it “overachieved” in 2025
3h ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Sepang F1 start time confusion cleared as FIA releases new update
4h ago
F1 returns to Sepang for the first time since 2017 in October
F1 News
Lando Norris delivers bold McLaren F1 claim about 2026 car
6h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Adrian Newey outlines key Honda F1 progress after “disastrous” start to season
04/08/26
Newey admitted Aston Martin had not consulted with its drivers enough

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
McLaren urged ‘don’t rock the boat’ amid Max Verstappen 2027 F1 links
04/08/26
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 British GP
F1 News
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s surprising claim about his current level
04/08/26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”
04/08/26
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
‘A big smile on my face’ - What it’s like to drive an old F1 car for a current driver
03/08/26
2008 McLaren F1 car
F1 News
Why 2026 F1 engine problems couldn’t have been avoided
03/08/26
Verstappen at Spa