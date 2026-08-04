F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”

Lewis Hamilton’s resurgence with Ferrari in 2026 is down to one key factor, according to a former world champion

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 British Grand Prix
© XPB Images

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes Lewis Hamilton’s 2026 resurgence is because “it’s become harder to be fast” in the new cars.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s future in F1 was called into question at the end of a dismal 2025 campaign with Ferrari, in which he failed to score a grand prix podium for the first time in his career.

At several lows, Hamilton publicly questioned his own ability and remarked at one stage that the biggest problem with his Ferrari was the driver.

Hamilton won at Barcelona this season
Hamilton won at Barcelona this season

But 2026 has seen Hamilton rebound in a big way with a win at Barcelona and four other podiums, leaving him 50 points off the championship lead in second at the summer break.

“He’s in control…”

Emerson Fittipaldi, who won the F1 world title in 1972 and 1974, believes the 2026 cars being harder to drive because they have less downforce has helped Hamilton showcase his talent more.

“One thing hardly anyone talks about much is the new car,” Fittipaldi told the official F1 website.

“It’s smaller, and you have to make do with less downforce, and in my view that makes the job behind the wheel more difficult; it’s become harder to be fast.

“That’s why I think it brings out the talent more. And I think that’s one of the reasons Lewis has been able to improve.

“He has a good feel for the car, and he’s in control of it because he’s an extremely talented driver.

“What’s more, this is his second year with Ferrari; he knows the engineers, and he’s now familiar with the system too.”

Hamilton has been stronger in his second year at Ferrari
Hamilton has been stronger in his second year at Ferrari

Fittipaldi added: “I was very happy when I saw just how fast Lewis and Ferrari are.

“I can still remember last year very well. The same thing happened to me in the IndyCar Series and in Formula 1.

“As you get older, people say you can’t drive anymore, and last year Lewis came in for criticism from all sides.

“But now he’s fast again, and I think that’s good for the sport and the fans. It’s fantastic to see Ferrari and Lewis winning again.”

Tags:

Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Rachel Brookes breaks silence on shock Sky F1 exit and reveals Lewis Hamilton support
Rachel Brookes and Lewis Hamilton in China
F1 News
Leclerc makes ‘aggressive’ Ferrari demand in key F1 battleground
Leclerc wants more Ferrari upgrades
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told “careless mistakes” to blame for F1 penalty pain
Hamilton has been sanctioned three times in the past four races
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton's warning for the second half of the 2026 F1 season
Hamilton and Antonelli talk in Hungary
F1 News
Toto Wolff issues Kimi Antonelli and George Russell a harsh ultimatum in F1 title battle
Wolff will not tolerate things getting heated in the Mercedes camp
F1 News
Ferrari explains “succession of mistakes” that led to latest Lewis Hamilton F1 penalty
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey outlines key Honda F1 progress after “disastrous” start to season
4h ago
Newey admitted Aston Martin had not consulted with its drivers enough
F1 News
McLaren urged ‘don’t rock the boat’ amid Max Verstappen 2027 F1 links
5h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 British GP
F1 News
F1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s surprising claim about his current level
6h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 British Grand Prix
F1 News
‘A big smile on my face’ - What it’s like to drive an old F1 car for a current driver
23h ago
2008 McLaren F1 car

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Why 2026 F1 engine problems couldn’t have been avoided
03/08/26
Verstappen at Spa
F1 News
‘Doing the easy stuff wrong’ - The difficulties in adapting to Red Bull’s F1 car
03/08/26
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, 2026 F1 season
F1 News
Mercedes teases “sizeable” F1 car upgrade after summer break
03/08/26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Adrian Newey addresses Fernando Alonso’s F1 future with Aston Martin
03/08/26
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Belgian GP
F1 News
‘The most important thing’ - Ferrari highlights key focus for rest of F1 2026
03/08/26
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP