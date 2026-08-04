F1 legend on Lewis Hamilton's 2026 boost “hardly anyone talks about”

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes Lewis Hamilton’s 2026 resurgence is because “it’s become harder to be fast” in the new cars.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s future in F1 was called into question at the end of a dismal 2025 campaign with Ferrari, in which he failed to score a grand prix podium for the first time in his career.

At several lows, Hamilton publicly questioned his own ability and remarked at one stage that the biggest problem with his Ferrari was the driver.

Hamilton won at Barcelona this season

But 2026 has seen Hamilton rebound in a big way with a win at Barcelona and four other podiums, leaving him 50 points off the championship lead in second at the summer break.

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“He’s in control…”

Emerson Fittipaldi, who won the F1 world title in 1972 and 1974, believes the 2026 cars being harder to drive because they have less downforce has helped Hamilton showcase his talent more.

“One thing hardly anyone talks about much is the new car,” Fittipaldi told the official F1 website.

“It’s smaller, and you have to make do with less downforce, and in my view that makes the job behind the wheel more difficult; it’s become harder to be fast.

“That’s why I think it brings out the talent more. And I think that’s one of the reasons Lewis has been able to improve.

“He has a good feel for the car, and he’s in control of it because he’s an extremely talented driver.

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“What’s more, this is his second year with Ferrari; he knows the engineers, and he’s now familiar with the system too.”

Hamilton has been stronger in his second year at Ferrari

Fittipaldi added: “I was very happy when I saw just how fast Lewis and Ferrari are.

“I can still remember last year very well. The same thing happened to me in the IndyCar Series and in Formula 1.

“As you get older, people say you can’t drive anymore, and last year Lewis came in for criticism from all sides.

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“But now he’s fast again, and I think that’s good for the sport and the fans. It’s fantastic to see Ferrari and Lewis winning again.”