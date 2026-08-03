Mercedes teases “sizeable” F1 car upgrade after summer break

Mercedes’ deputy technical director Simone Resta says the team will focus on a “sizeable” upgrade package for its 2026 Formula 1 car after the summer break.

The team emerged as an early frontrunner at the start of F1’s new regulations cycle, with Mercedes winning eight of the opening 11 rounds between George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes leads both championships, as Antonelli holds a 50-point lead over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton at the summer break.

Mercedes has won eight of the first 11 races

The team introduced a major upgrade package at the Canadian Grand Prix, but has largely focused on smaller updates around that.

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However, Resta has teased that Mercedes will work on a more substantial upgrade package in the second half of the campaign.

“Ultimately, I think we tried to have strong development for the first race from the winter test,|” Resta said in Hungary.

“Then we have had, at almost every race, a little step here and there, and then another big step in Canada.

“We always try to keep bringing little steps here and there at every race.

“Of course, we have seen teams bringing more stuff than us, which is great for them, and we are still trying to bring some items at every race.

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“Probably, after the shutdown, we will try to focus on having something more sizeable on the car.

“So, we are clearly focused on trying to develop the car at every event, but also trying to think bigger by bringing another step to the car.”

Hamilton and Antonelli talk in Hungary © XPB Images

Hamilton vs Mercedes “makes the sport better”

Resta also commented on the fact that Lewis Hamilton, who won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes, is Antonelli’s nearest rival in the standings.

“First of all, it’s great to see both drivers [Antonelli and George Russell] performing at a very good level.

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“There have been some ups and downs in the various races, but fundamentally both of them have been very strong so far, with good performances.

‘This is very good because it lifts the level between the two of them. This challenge within the team is always very important for the overall competitiveness of the team.

“That is what matters to us. It’s great to see Lewis fighting at the front.

“Lewis has had an incredible journey in Brackley, and the run is still very close to him emotionally.

“So it’s great to see him there. It’s great to see him fighting. It makes the sport better, so it’s nice to see.”

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