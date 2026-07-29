Former manager sues F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli is at the centre of a legal battle during the Formula 1 shutdown

Antonelli is being sued by his former manager
Antonelli is being sued by his former manager
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli is being sued for millions by former manager Giovanni Minardi for 'compensation that was never paid' after the Mercedes driver made his Formula 1 debut. 

This matter has been rumbling on behind closed doors for roughly a year, with Minardi, the son of Giancarlo Minardi who founded the iconic F1 team of the same name, of the belief that he is owed compensation for handling the foundational years of Antonelli's career. 

The current F1 championship leader was signed to the Minardi Management banner in 2014, and arranged for a test to join the Ferrari junior programme when he was just 11 years old. Having been rejected for being 'too young' by then team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, Antonelli would join Mercedes in 2018. 

Antonelli was a Mercedes junior from 2018
Antonelli was a Mercedes junior from 2018
© XPB Images

At this point, Antonelli ceased to be part of Minardi and was then represented by Mercedes boss Wolff. 

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Minardi officially lodged a civil lawsuit in the Bologna court for for unpaid compensation and compensation for having resigned from his mandate, with allegations linking back to before Antonelli's F1 debut in 2025. 

It is reported that the two parties are not close to agreeing a settlement, with figures reported to be in the millions.

Speaking to Adnkronos, Minardi's lawyer, Mattia Grassani, said: "Giovanni Minardi suffered enormously over what happened and turned to ordinary justice because it was the only option left. So many years of work, sacrifice, and investment in the young driver deserved far greater recognition. The ordinary justice route was the only option." 

"This is a very complex case that has been pending for almost a year, and has already seen numerous hearings. It pits Giovanni Minardi and Kimi Antonelli against their parents, alleging breach of the management contract awarded to the minor Kimi and his parents several years ago. 

Antonelli on the podium in Hungary
Antonelli on the podium in Hungary
© XPB Images

"When the driver moved to Mercedes, the Antonelli team deemed the conditions no longer met to continue. This is where the dispute arose. There were opportunities to settle the matter out of court, but the offers made were deemed unacceptable by the former manager, who expressed his full availability. Unfortunately, no compromise was reached."

In resolving the matter, it is possible that both Wolff and former Mercedes driver scout Gwen Lagrue, who recently joined rival team Red Bull, will be required to take the stand. 

 

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F1
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Former manager sues F1 points leader Kimi Antonelli
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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