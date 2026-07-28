“We’re in the mix now” - Fernando Alonso’s bullish Aston Martin F1 claim

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin is “in the mix now” after its substantial ‘B-spec’ car upgrade, but it now needs more engine performance from Honda to maintain this.

The Silverstone-based squad introduced its long-awaited radical upgrade package last weekend in Hungary, with 16 new elements brought to the car.

Fernando Alonso used it to break into Q2 for the first time in 2026, before finishing 14th in the grand prix behind team-mate Lance Stroll in a season-best 13th.

Alonso at Hungary © XPB Images

It was a significant first step for the updated Aston that concerned some of its midfield rivals, though Alonso is now calling on Honda to deliver more engine power for the second half of the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it was good to feel competitive again,” Alonso said on the TV pen after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“And I think, especially at the beginning, we had the pace to more or less follow the midfield.

“That was good, and hopefully a good baseline to work with, with this new car.

“Especially on the engine, we are looking forward to Zandvoort and trying to get a little bit more competitive in terms of straightline speed, which in the race, we’re in the mix now, we need that extra speed on the straight.

“So, hopefully a new start for us in the second part of the championship.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Honda’s upgraded power unit is due to turn its first laps on Wednesday at the Hungaroring in a filming day, ahead of its introduction at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

“We will now take the important step of introducing our new-spec power unit in the Netherlands,” Honda chief Shintaro Orihara said.

“Before then, during Wednesday’s filming day, we will run the new engine in the AMR26 for the first time, before the summer shutdown commences.”

On his best finish of the season, Lance Stroll added: “Yeah, we were in the mix with the midfield for the first time this year, which was good.

“We just have to keep pushing. We took a big step this weekend, but we just have to keep pushing.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alonso was 14th in Hungary, while Stroll was 13th

Stroll’s father, and team owner, Lawrence Stroll said the team was “very satisfied” with the upgrade package ahead of the start of last Sunday’s race.

"Obviously we’ve made a very big step forward. One of many to come. So yes, very satisfied,” he told Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle.

“Thanks to all the hard work from all the boys and the girls at the factory to make it happen.”