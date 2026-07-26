Honda reveals when new F1 engine will run before race debut

Honda has revealed it will debut its new Formula 1 engine during a filming day in Hungary on Wednesday.

The Japanese manufacturer had already confirmed it will introduce an updated power unit on Aston Martin’s F1 car at the Dutch Grand Prix following the upcoming summer break in August.

Having endured a disastrous 2026 season, Aston Martin enjoyed a more encouraging weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix after bringing its much-anticipated B-spec car to Budapest.

Stroll finished 13th in Budapest

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finished 13th and 14th as they beat an Alpine, both Haas cars and both Williams in Sunday’s 70-lap race at the Hungaroring.

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Following the grand prix, Honda’s trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara revealed that the upgraded power unit will run for the first time next week.

“In Hungary, we have been supporting the team with the power unit integration. We’ve also been able to collect vital data, which will help us come the next race,” Orihara said after Sunday’s race.

"We will now take the important step of introducing our new-spec power unit in the Netherlands. Before then, during Wednesday’s filming day, we will run the new engine in the AMR26 for the first time, before the summer shutdown commences.”

When asked if Honda feels the pressure to deliver on its side after Aston Martin made clear gains with its chassis, Orihara replied: “To be fair, yes.

“Now we are back to racing the field. Then all improvement is very important to catch up to others. To introduce the new power unit in Zandvoort is quite important now the chassis is working well.

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“So our power unit should bring some laptime gain.”

Aston Martin will be boosted by a Honda upgrade at Zandvoort © XPB Images

Orihara described the filming day, in which Aston Martin will be permitted to carry out a maximum of 200km of running, as a “good opportunity to check how our new engine runs on the chassis.”

Aston Martin heads into the summer break 10th in the constructors’ championship, one place and one point clear of F1 newcomers Cadillac thanks to Alonso’s solitary point in Monaco.