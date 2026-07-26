“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy

Lewis Hamilton has questioned Ferrari’s call to pit him late on in the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton says he “would never have stopped” under a virtual safety car in the latter stages of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, losing him track position.

The Ferrari driver recovered from a three-place grid penalty, which dropped him to fifth for the start, to run inside the podium places after his second pit stop.

But when the VSC was called late on after Oscar Piastri stopped on track with a gearbox issue, Ferrari elected to bring Lewis Hamilton in from second for a set of soft tyres.

Hamilton finished fourth on the road but was demoted to P5
Hamilton finished fourth on the road but was demoted to P5

Though he rejoined in third, he ceded a place to Andrea Kimi Antonelli to avoid a penalty for potentially overtaking him under VSC.

Hamilton took the chequered flag in fourth, but was penalised five seconds for pitlane speeding, dropping him to fifth.

“I would never have stopped if it would have meant giving up track position,” he said to the media after the race.

“So, I thought that would not be the case. I think we probably would have lost out to Max [Verstappen] - he was on fresher tyres - I would imagine, in that last stint.

“Maybe I would have been able to hold onto P2. He was catching me. But most likely it would have been P3. But lost a bunch of points.

“As I said, I was P2, I should have just stayed out. But I need to go and see why the team called me in.”

Penalty pain piling up for Hamilton

Hamilton’s five-second penalty for pitlane speeding was his fourth punishment in three races, following his grid drop for impeding on Saturday.

At Silverstone, he was given a five-second penalty for a false start, as well as one for a collision with George Russell at Spa.

On his spate of penalties, Hamilton said: “Ultimately I think the last three races have been pretty bad from my side.

“We did talk in the drivers briefing about the fact that they are inconsistent with the start [after Silverstone].

“Drivers in the past have moved and haven’t been penalised. We discussed with them the fact that, so long as you are not moving when the last lights are on, you shouldn’t be penalised because I wasn’t out of my box.

Hamilton qualified second but was demoted three places
Hamilton qualified second but was demoted three places

“So, they’re looking into that for the future. The last race, even the driver I collided with said it was a racing incident, and they gave me [a penalty].

“I think that one was not needed. That cost me a lot of points. The one yesterday was just unfortunate. I take responsibility for being on track. I should have looked in my mirrors.”

Ferrari was expected to be the favourite in Hungary, but ultimately walked away without a podium for either of its cars.

Hamilton believes Ferrari did a good job overall in executing its race strategy, but acknowledged that his grid penalty hampered his chances.

“They executed it pretty decently today,” he said of his team.

“I think definitely I had the pace to compete at least for the top two, top three.

“I think if we didn’t have the penalty yesterday, we would have been in a much better position at the end. But, it was not meant to be.”

Tags:

Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
What Ferrari told Lewis Hamilton before costly Oscar Piastri block
Hamilton qualified second but was demoted three places
F1 News
'Can't catch a break' - Lewis Hamilton reacts to Hungary F1 grid penalty
Hamilton was 'extremely frustrated' after Hungary qualifying
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton slapped with Hungary F1 penalty for ‘crazy’ impeding
Hamilton was pipped to pole by Norris
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss
Hamilton was not in high spirits after qualifying in Hungary
F1 News
'Not looking in his mirrors' - Piastri hits out at Hamilton over impeding
Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying
F1 News
Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton historic F1 pole in Hungary
Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026

Latest News

F1 News
“I would never have stopped” - Lewis Hamilton critical of Ferrari’s Hungary strategy
10m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Russell’s latest F1 woes explained after “too many” Mercedes mistakes
15m ago
Russell was once again struck by misfortune
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes blunt admission after Red Bull Hungary podium surprise
56m ago
Verstappen was unsure how he had finished second in Hungary
F1 News
Honda reveals when new F1 engine will run before race debut
1h ago
Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary
F1 News
Toto Wolff rages at “Teletubbies” engineers over Hungary F1 blue flags
1h ago
Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'We have certain rules' - Lando Norris vents frustration over McLaren team-mate battle
1h ago
Norris celebrates in Hungary
F1 News
Piastri blasts Sainz for 'complete lack of awareness' in Hungary tangle
1h ago
Piastri was angry with Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton penalty Martin Brundle dubbed as ‘harsh’ questioned
2h ago
Hamilton was hit with yet another penalty in Hungary
F1 News
"Impossible to avoid" - Carlos Sainz reveals cause of Oscar Piastri clash in Hungary GP
2h ago
Carlos Sainz, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary GP
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
3h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton