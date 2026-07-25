Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss

Lewis Hamilton was unable to hide his frustration after narrowly missing out on pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the seven-time champion 'shocked' by Ferrari's tactics in Q3.

Hamilton qualified second to Lando Norris at the Hungaroring, as the McLaren driver set a late effort to go 0.012s quicker in the dying seconds of the session.

While Hamilton was later handed a three-place grid drop for impeding the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri after completing his lap, the Briton was unimpressed by Ferrari's decision to lead the field out for the final laps, with the best laps often set by those crossing the line last, as the track reaches peak condition.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

"I don't know why we went first, and that was a bit of a shock to me," he said. "I definitely wouldn't have chosen to go first, but uh it is what it is.

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"I had a clean out-lap, and when I started my lap, already in turn one, I had a snap, and I was already a tenth and a half down, and it just cascaded from there. So, the last lap was the worst lap of all, and all the other laps were really good.

"We clearly had the car to be on pole today, and I just didn't deliver. So, that's tough to swallow."

Asked if the pole, which would have been his 10th in Hungary, felt like one that had got away, he added: "It's not particularly relevant at the end of the day. Lando did the job and did a great lap, and I didn't on the last one, and it is what it is."

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in Hungary

The Hungaroring is one of the more difficult tracks on which to overtake across the year, with the flowing corners meaning there are few heavy braking zones in which to attempt a move.

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Reflecting that he believes the Ferrari is "just strong all-round", he conceded that, even without a penalty, it will be tough to make progress on Sunday.

Hamilton said: "It's obviously awfully close between the top runners, and you need to be perfect ultimately to get that first place."