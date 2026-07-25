2026 F1 Hungarian GP: Full qualifying results

Lando Norris has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver bested seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with a late effort at the Hungaroring. Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, but could benefit from a penalty for Hamilton, after an investigation was launched for an incident of impeding.

Kimi Antonelli struggled throughout, but qualified in fourth place, with Oscar Piastri also in the top five.

A late spin for Max Verstappen cost the Red Bull driver in sixth, while George Russell stopped on the track moments after crossing the line to qualify seventh.

It was a good day for Aston Martin, as Fernando Alonso made it through to Q2 for the first time this year, taking advantage of a significant upgrade package.

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The full results can be found below.

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m18.277s 1m17.456s 1m17.207s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.730s 1m17.803s 1m17.219s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.984s 1m17.626s 1m17.445s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.726s 1m18.393s 1m17.479s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m18.891s 1m17.928s 1m17.684s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.656s 1m48.249s 1m17.725s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.856s 1m18.445s 1m17.760s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.754s 1m17.872s 1m17.856s 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.233s 1m18.360s 1m18.281s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m18.796s 1m18.639s 1m18.686s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.161s 1m18.765s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.741s 1m18.844s 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.771s 1m19.027s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m19.069s 1m19.105s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m20.010s 1m19.734s 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.126s 1m19.808s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m20.233s 18 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m20.621s 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m20.658s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.659s 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m20.886s 22 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m21.322s