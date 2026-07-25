2026 F1 Hungarian GP: Full qualifying results
Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver bested seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with a late effort at the Hungaroring. Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, but could benefit from a penalty for Hamilton, after an investigation was launched for an incident of impeding.
Kimi Antonelli struggled throughout, but qualified in fourth place, with Oscar Piastri also in the top five.
A late spin for Max Verstappen cost the Red Bull driver in sixth, while George Russell stopped on the track moments after crossing the line to qualify seventh.
It was a good day for Aston Martin, as Fernando Alonso made it through to Q2 for the first time this year, taking advantage of a significant upgrade package.
The full results can be found below.
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying results
|2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m18.277s
|1m17.456s
|1m17.207s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.730s
|1m17.803s
|1m17.219s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.984s
|1m17.626s
|1m17.445s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.726s
|1m18.393s
|1m17.479s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m18.891s
|1m17.928s
|1m17.684s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.656s
|1m48.249s
|1m17.725s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.856s
|1m18.445s
|1m17.760s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.754s
|1m17.872s
|1m17.856s
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.233s
|1m18.360s
|1m18.281s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m18.796s
|1m18.639s
|1m18.686s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.161s
|1m18.765s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.741s
|1m18.844s
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.771s
|1m19.027s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m19.069s
|1m19.105s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m20.010s
|1m19.734s
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.126s
|1m19.808s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m20.233s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m20.621s
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m20.658s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.659s
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m20.886s
|22
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m21.322s