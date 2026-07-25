2026 F1 Hungarian GP: Full qualifying results

Full qualifying results from qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Leclerc in Hungary
Leclerc in Hungary
© XPB Images

Lando Norris has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver bested seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with a late effort at the Hungaroring. Charles Leclerc is third for Ferrari, but could benefit from a penalty for Hamilton, after an investigation was launched for an incident of impeding. 

Kimi Antonelli struggled throughout, but qualified in fourth place, with Oscar Piastri also in the top five. 

A late spin for Max Verstappen cost the Red Bull driver in sixth, while George Russell stopped on the track moments after crossing the line to qualify seventh. 

It was a good day for Aston Martin, as Fernando Alonso made it through to Q2 for the first time this year, taking advantage of a significant upgrade package. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying results

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m18.277s1m17.456s1m17.207s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.730s1m17.803s1m17.219s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.984s1m17.626s1m17.445s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.726s1m18.393s1m17.479s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m18.891s1m17.928s1m17.684s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.656s1m48.249s1m17.725s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.856s1m18.445s1m17.760s
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.754s1m17.872s1m17.856s
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.233s1m18.360s1m18.281s
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m18.796s1m18.639s1m18.686s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.161s1m18.765s 
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.741s1m18.844s 
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.771s1m19.027s 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m19.069s1m19.105s 
15Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m20.010s1m19.734s 
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.126s1m19.808s 
17Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m20.233s  
18Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.621s  
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m20.658s  
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.659s  
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m20.886s  
22Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m21.322s  

 

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F1
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Hungary
2026 F1 Hungarian GP: Full qualifying results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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