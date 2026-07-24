2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Stroll in Hungary
Stroll in Hungary
© XPB Images

Lewis Hamilton topped second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, leading Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to a one-two result. 

Ferrari proved to be the fastest team on Friday in Hungary, managing to navigate the tricky conditions to lead the way on Friday. 

Lando Norris was third for McLaren, with fourth-placed Max Verstappen over half a second off the pace. 

It was a tough day for championship leaders Mercedes, with George Russell in fifth place, but Kimi Antonelli in 13th place after failing to set a meaningful time on soft tyres, suffering with a brake issue while also being caught out by gusts of wind. 

Aston Martin closed back onto the rear of the field with its upgrade package, but had only Fernando Alonso running in FP2, as Lance Stroll's car proved impossible to fix in time following a crash in FP1. 

The full results can be found below. 

F1 Hungarian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.729s25
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.877s29
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m19.228s30
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.421s26
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.662s29
6Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.800s19
7Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.041s29
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m20.101s28
9Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m20.125s30
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.253s28
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m20.474s26
12Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m20.557s26
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.693s30
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.816s24
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m20.950s27
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m20.973s33
17Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m21.426s31
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m21.442s30
19Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.719s24
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m21.792s27
21Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.531s11
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo time set 

 

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1   1m45.944s17
2   1m46.134s17
3   1m46.416s20
4   1m46.691s15
5   1m46.714s19
6   1m46.926s10
7Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.147s19
8   1m47.229s19
9   1m47.294s19
10   1m47.434s15
11   1m17.468s18
12   1m47.792s16
13   1m47.952s17
14   1m47.958s19
15   1m48.019s18
16   1m48.256s18
17   1m48.333s15
18   1m48.955s15
19   1m49.199s18
20   1m49.596s19
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m51.131s16
22   1m51.418s19

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, despite ending the session in the garage with a reliability problem.

The Ferrari driver was immediately on the pace at the Hungaroring, and topped the order with fastest times in each sector. 

Max Verstappen, as ever, complained about problems with gearshifts, but showed strong pace in second place. 

The pace of both Ferrari and Red Bull was backed up by Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar, who both also featured in the top four places. 

George Russell was the fastest Mercedes in fifth place, although team-mate Kimi Antonelli was replaced by rookie driver Fred Vesti for the session - the Italian one of five drivers to be switched out. 

Aston Martin showed improved pace with a significant upgrade package, but the session was marred by an apparent suspension failure for Lance Stroll, which pitched the Canadian into a session-ending spin. 

The full results can be found below. 

F1 Hungarian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.075s19
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.559s25
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.618s23
4Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.997s25
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.066s21
6Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m20.360s30
7Fred VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.467s24
8Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m20.623s29
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.760s28
10Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.866s28
11Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m21.024s26
12Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m21.051s24
13Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.550s20
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.704s29
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m21.819s28
16Leonardo FornaroliITAMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m21.890s29
17Ryo HirakawaJAPTGR Haas F1 Team1m22.001s25
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m22.089s22
19Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.168s28
20Colton HertaUSA Cadillac F1 Team1m23.118s28
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m23.471s11
22Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m23.734s23

 

Tags:

F1
2026
Hungary
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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