2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Lewis Hamilton topped second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, leading Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to a one-two result.
Ferrari proved to be the fastest team on Friday in Hungary, managing to navigate the tricky conditions to lead the way on Friday.
Lando Norris was third for McLaren, with fourth-placed Max Verstappen over half a second off the pace.
It was a tough day for championship leaders Mercedes, with George Russell in fifth place, but Kimi Antonelli in 13th place after failing to set a meaningful time on soft tyres, suffering with a brake issue while also being caught out by gusts of wind.
Aston Martin closed back onto the rear of the field with its upgrade package, but had only Fernando Alonso running in FP2, as Lance Stroll's car proved impossible to fix in time following a crash in FP1.
The full results can be found below.
F1 Hungarian GP FP2 Results
|2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.729s
|25
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.877s
|29
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m19.228s
|30
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.421s
|26
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.662s
|29
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.800s
|19
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.041s
|29
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m20.101s
|28
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m20.125s
|30
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.253s
|28
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m20.474s
|26
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m20.557s
|26
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.693s
|30
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.816s
|24
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m20.950s
|27
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m20.973s
|33
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m21.426s
|31
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m21.442s
|30
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.719s
|24
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m21.792s
|27
|21
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.531s
|11
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No time set
|2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|1m45.944s
|17
|2
|1m46.134s
|17
|3
|1m46.416s
|20
|4
|1m46.691s
|15
|5
|1m46.714s
|19
|6
|1m46.926s
|10
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.147s
|19
|8
|1m47.229s
|19
|9
|1m47.294s
|19
|10
|1m47.434s
|15
|11
|1m17.468s
|18
|12
|1m47.792s
|16
|13
|1m47.952s
|17
|14
|1m47.958s
|19
|15
|1m48.019s
|18
|16
|1m48.256s
|18
|17
|1m48.333s
|15
|18
|1m48.955s
|15
|19
|1m49.199s
|18
|20
|1m49.596s
|19
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m51.131s
|16
|22
|1m51.418s
|19
Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, despite ending the session in the garage with a reliability problem.
The Ferrari driver was immediately on the pace at the Hungaroring, and topped the order with fastest times in each sector.
Max Verstappen, as ever, complained about problems with gearshifts, but showed strong pace in second place.
The pace of both Ferrari and Red Bull was backed up by Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar, who both also featured in the top four places.
George Russell was the fastest Mercedes in fifth place, although team-mate Kimi Antonelli was replaced by rookie driver Fred Vesti for the session - the Italian one of five drivers to be switched out.
Aston Martin showed improved pace with a significant upgrade package, but the session was marred by an apparent suspension failure for Lance Stroll, which pitched the Canadian into a session-ending spin.
The full results can be found below.
F1 Hungarian GP FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.075s
|19
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.559s
|25
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.618s
|23
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.997s
|25
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.066s
|21
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m20.360s
|30
|7
|Fred Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.467s
|24
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m20.623s
|29
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.760s
|28
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.866s
|28
|11
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m21.024s
|26
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m21.051s
|24
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.550s
|20
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.704s
|29
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m21.819s
|28
|16
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|ITA
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m21.890s
|29
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JAP
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m22.001s
|25
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m22.089s
|22
|19
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.168s
|28
|20
|Colton Herta
|USA
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m23.118s
|28
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m23.471s
|11
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m23.734s
|23