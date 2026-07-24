2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lewis Hamilton topped second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, leading Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to a one-two result.

Ferrari proved to be the fastest team on Friday in Hungary, managing to navigate the tricky conditions to lead the way on Friday.

Lando Norris was third for McLaren, with fourth-placed Max Verstappen over half a second off the pace.

It was a tough day for championship leaders Mercedes, with George Russell in fifth place, but Kimi Antonelli in 13th place after failing to set a meaningful time on soft tyres, suffering with a brake issue while also being caught out by gusts of wind.

Aston Martin closed back onto the rear of the field with its upgrade package, but had only Fernando Alonso running in FP2, as Lance Stroll's car proved impossible to fix in time following a crash in FP1.

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The full results can be found below.

F1 Hungarian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.729s 25 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.877s 29 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m19.228s 30 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.421s 26 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.662s 29 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.800s 19 7 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.041s 29 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m20.101s 28 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m20.125s 30 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.253s 28 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m20.474s 26 12 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m20.557s 26 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.693s 30 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.816s 24 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m20.950s 27 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m20.973s 33 17 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m21.426s 31 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m21.442s 30 19 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.719s 24 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m21.792s 27 21 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.531s 11 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team No time set

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 1m45.944s 17 2 1m46.134s 17 3 1m46.416s 20 4 1m46.691s 15 5 1m46.714s 19 6 1m46.926s 10 7 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.147s 19 8 1m47.229s 19 9 1m47.294s 19 10 1m47.434s 15 11 1m17.468s 18 12 1m47.792s 16 13 1m47.952s 17 14 1m47.958s 19 15 1m48.019s 18 16 1m48.256s 18 17 1m48.333s 15 18 1m48.955s 15 19 1m49.199s 18 20 1m49.596s 19 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m51.131s 16 22 1m51.418s 19

Charles Leclerc set the fastest time in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, despite ending the session in the garage with a reliability problem.

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The Ferrari driver was immediately on the pace at the Hungaroring, and topped the order with fastest times in each sector.

Max Verstappen, as ever, complained about problems with gearshifts, but showed strong pace in second place.

The pace of both Ferrari and Red Bull was backed up by Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar, who both also featured in the top four places.

George Russell was the fastest Mercedes in fifth place, although team-mate Kimi Antonelli was replaced by rookie driver Fred Vesti for the session - the Italian one of five drivers to be switched out.

Aston Martin showed improved pace with a significant upgrade package, but the session was marred by an apparent suspension failure for Lance Stroll, which pitched the Canadian into a session-ending spin.

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The full results can be found below.

F1 Hungarian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Hungarian GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.075s 19 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.559s 25 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.618s 23 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.997s 25 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.066s 21 6 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m20.360s 30 7 Fred Vesti DEN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.467s 24 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m20.623s 29 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.760s 28 10 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.866s 28 11 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m21.024s 26 12 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m21.051s 24 13 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.550s 20 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.704s 29 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m21.819s 28 16 Leonardo Fornaroli ITA McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m21.890s 29 17 Ryo Hirakawa JAP TGR Haas F1 Team 1m22.001s 25 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m22.089s 22 19 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.168s 28 20 Colton Herta USA Cadillac F1 Team 1m23.118s 28 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m23.471s 11 22 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m23.734s 23