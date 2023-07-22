Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen to pole position by just 0.003s to take pole for the first time since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It’s only the second time Red Bull have been beaten to pole in F1 2023, with Verstappen “very disappointed” with the handling of his RB19 after qualifying.

Speaking in parc ferme after the session, Hamilton was full of emotion.

He said: “It’s been a crazy year and a half, I’ve lost my voice from shouting so much in the car. It's amazing, that feeling. I feel so grateful to be up here because we’ve worked so hard, we’ve been pushing so hard over this time to get a pole it feels like the first time.

“I didn’t expect us coming today to be fighting for pole. When I went into that last run I gave it absolutely everything, there was nothing left in it.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround for Mercedes after Hamilton claimed the W14 felt the “worst” its felt all year in Friday practice.

Reflecting on his final lap, Hamilton admitted he “just sent it” after struggling in a couple of corners.

“It’s been massively challenging for every single person in the team,” he added. “There’s been ups and downs, a big roller coaster ride. None of us have lost faith. We’ve pulled together. United together, focusing on trying to steer the car into the right direction.

“Today we were losing so much in Turn 4 and 11 compared to the others so I just sent it and hoped I stayed on track. It has been tough.

“It’s going to continue to be tough moving on from here but hopefully it shows we’re on the right track and we can do it if we keep pushing.”