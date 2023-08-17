In arguably the most comical moment of F1 2023 so far, while celebrating his P2 finish at the Hungaroring, Norris knocked over Verstappen’s race-winning trophy.

Astonishingly, the trophy cost approximately £35,000 to be hand-made by Herendi Porcelán.

The company have been working fast to provide Verstappen and Red Bull with a new trophy, which will likely sit in the team’s factory in Milton Keynes.

“Production began at the beginning of August, and painting and gilding are currently underway. We will be ready by the end of September at the latest,” CEO Dr Attila Simon told formula.hu.

Norris was quick to apologise for his mishap in Hungary after jokingly blaming Verstappen for it.

Simon confirmed everyone is welcome to visit the factory, including Norris.

“We always welcome everyone to the manufactory’s visitor centre to learn about the extremely high level of professionalism of hand-painted porcelain and porcelain-making and the process of value creation in Herend,” Simon added.

“We have had no communication with his team regarding Lando Norris’s visit, we are currently focusing on remaking the trophy.”