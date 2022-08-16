The teams

Red Bull and Ferrari are likely to be fighting for world championships again, but can Mercedes join the fight at the front of the grid after their well-documented struggles in 2022?

Having won the last eight constructors’ world titles and seven of the last eight drivers’ titles, Mercedes have endured a hugely challenging season that was plagued by porpoising problems and a failure to grasp the new regulations.

Why Do McLaren Want To DUMP Ricciardo? Video of Why Do McLaren Want To DUMP Ricciardo? Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Promising gains have since been made leading to optimism for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2023.

Elsewhere, there'll be plenty of attention and expectation on Aston Martin following Fernando Alonso’s shock switch to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel. Can the likes of Aston Martin, McLaren and Alpine close the gap to the frontrunners? And will Williams be able to lift themselves up the grid after another difficult year?

No new teams will enter F1 next year, but Porsche are on the verge of announcing a collaboration with Red Bull when the power unit regulations change in 2026. The likes of Audi and Andretti have also been linked with joining the F1 grid in the near future.

The drivers

These are the drivers currently signed up to race in F1 next season and beyond.

Rules

F1 will continue to race with the new-generation cars which debuted this season.

Following safety concerns raised in the wake of the porpoising issues experienced with the 2022 cars, the FIA has intervened to submit new technical rules aimed at tackling the phenomenon next year.

The FIA will raise the car floor edges by 15mm. The throat of the diffuser will also be raised and lateral floor deflection tests are due to be more stringent.

Despite the threat of rebellion from teams, the changes were approved by the World Motor Sport Council on Wednesday 16 August.

The 2023 F1 season will once again feature three sprint races after a proposal by F1 to double the number of events to six was not approved by the FIA.

F1 will also trial a revised format for qualifying at select events next year with the FIA wanting to cut back on the number of tyres used across a grand prix weekend.

At two as yet unspecified races in 2023, the number of sets of tyres available to drivers will be reduced from 13 to 11.

In addition, the tyre compound choice will be mandated for each session. Drivers will be forced to use the hard tyre in Q1, the medium tyre in Q2 and the soft tyre in Q3.

Races

The 2023 F1 calendar has not yet been confirmed, but full details of next year’s schedule are set to be announced in October, according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

It is expected that the 2023 F1 calendar will feature the maximum permitted 24 races, including F1’s third race in the USA, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is rumoured to form a double-header with next year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the end of November.

China is also set to return - COVID restrictions permitting - following a three-year absence due to the pandemic, while the Qatar Grand Prix will join the calendar again as part of a 10-year deal. Qatar first held an F1 race at the end of 2021 at the Losail International Circuit, but is set to move to a new purpose-built venue in 2023.

The revival of the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami has also been mooted, though 2024 seems a more realistic timeframe for the first F1 race in Africa since 1993.

The French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard looks set to drop off the 2023 calendar to make way for the aforementioned events, while uncertainty remains over the future of several races nearing the end of their contracts, including the Belgian Grand Prix.