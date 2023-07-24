The trophy cost €40,000 (£35,000 / $44,000) to be hand-made, Hungarian journalist Sándor Mészáros reported.

And the production time is approximately six months!

Lando Norris caused the trophy to fall off the podium and smash as he started spraying champagne.

Norris and Verstappen then jokingly blamed each other for the accident.

But Verstappen will receive a newly-created trophy after the manufacturers promised to fast-track production of a replacement.

Attila Simon, CEO of the manufacturing company, told M4 Sports: "The teams will decide who was to blame, but we will take on the happy and heavy burden and manufacture it again."

Verstappen can expect to receive his replacement trophy within weeks, not months.

Let’s just hope it stays safe, the second time around…