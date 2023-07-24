Ralf Schumacher: “It wasn’t Lewis Hamilton’s fault with his reaction”

Hamilton thrillingly claimed his first pole position of the season in Budapest but, by Turn 1, had already been overtaken by eventual winner Max Verstappen.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also quickly overtook Hamilton, who was forced to settle for fourth in the race.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

“The reaction time wasn't all that bad,” ex-F1 driver Schumacher told Sky Germany.

“The question is what data the team collected over the weekend.

“You collect the grip data, there is a predefined sequence with a speed, with an optimal gas position and the driver then unwinds it.

“If for some reason, whether the tyre or temperature window is not reached, then the start is bad.

“It wasn't Lewis Hamilton's fault with his reaction."

Schumacher, whose nephew Mick is Mercedes’ third driver, said about the team’s strategy in Hungary: “They tended to stay out there a little too long and ultimately couldn’t use the tyres anymore.

“It can also have something to do with the fuel, if the car gets lighter it can work much better.

“It was striking that Hamilton was able to gain a lot of pace in the end.

“For me, the Mercedes is still too slow – especially when you look at the DRS and how difficult it is for them to overtake.”

Schumacher added about Norris and Piastri, the hugely impressive McLaren pair: “Both have a competitor in the team who challenges them directly.

“But it's a healthy way they treat each other. The big advantage is that they both need the same thing.

“Accordingly, the team will be able to develop excellently together with the two of them."

And he said about Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s five-second time penalty for pitlane speeding, which restricted him to P7: "With so much experience, this must not happen.

“These are always the things that line up with him.

“Of course, when things go badly, things often go really badly - but that should never happen in this area where he is driving."