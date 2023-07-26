Norris caused Verstappen’s trophy to fall over and smash into pieces as he pulled off his trademark champagne-opening trick during the podium celebrations in Hungary.

The trophy, which is porcelain and hand-made, reportedly cost €40,000 (£35,000) to make with a production time of approximately six months.

Norris finished runner-up to Max Verstappen, who claimed his seventh straight victory and helped Red Bull set a new F1 record of 12 successive wins.

Red Bull team principal Horner couldn’t resist suggesting that it should be Norris who ultimately foots the bill.

“I think it was firmly Lando’s fault that knocked it over apparently,” Horner told the F1 Nation podcast.

“I’ve just heard it’s about €60,000 euros worth of damage that he’s done. And six months [to make] - so obviously I said, ‘send them the bill.’ It’s only fair - he knocked it over.”

“I’m starting to think it’s something personal now,” Horner joked, referring to the fact Norris also knocked over Verstappen's trophy at the British Grand Prix.

Norris and Verstappen jokingly blamed each one for the incident after the race.

“Yeah, just hold it [Max],” Norris said. “It fell over I guess. Not my problem - it’s his.”

Verstappen responded: “You said it was my fault? I give you a red card.

“I will go to Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] because he has got some spare money for the personnel in the team, so he can spend it on a trophy.”