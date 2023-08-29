In arguably the funniest moment of F1 2023 so far, while celebrating his P2 finish at the Hungaroring, Norris knocked over Verstappen’s race-winning trophy.

Astonishingly, the trophy cost approximately £35,000 to be hand-made by Herendi Porcelán.

There’s been a quick turnaround with the Hungarian company creating a new one for Verstappen, which will likely be placed in Red Bull’s winner’s cabinet in the Milton Keynes base.

Verstappen showed off his new trophy on social media, with Norris present as well.