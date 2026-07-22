F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Hungaroring, and here are all the timings that you need for the 11th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Hungary knowing that he is guaranteed to enter the summer shutdown as the championship leader, after taking a controlled victory in Belgium last time out.

Lewis Hamilton has taken full advantage of recent performance and operational gains from Ferrari to move into second place, while George Russell has slipped to third place once more, with a power unit problem causing the Mercedes driver problems in Spa before a collision with his former team-mate put him out of the race.

Red Bull hopes to bring back its 'Macarena wing' for the weekend, but all eyes will be on Aston Martin, with the backmarker team set to bring a major upgrade package. Given how the team has been between four and six seconds off the pace in qualifying of late, significant gains are required simply to contest with the teams directly ahead once more, before considering chasing points.

Warm weather is predicted for the weekend, although there is a lingering threat of rain during Sunday's grand prix, which could add some late spice to the action.

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You can find all of the details on how to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix here.

Leclerc leads the start of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

When is the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix runs from 24-26 July.

This weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.

Sunday’s 70-lap race at Spa starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 26 July.

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What are the start times for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Friday 17 July

13:30-14:30 (Budapest) / 12:30-13:30 (UK) - Hungarian GP Free Practice 1

17:00-18:00 (Budapest) / 16:00-17:00 (UK) - Hungarian GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 18 July

12:30-13:30 (Budapest) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Hungarian GP Free Practice 3

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16:00-17:00 (Budapest) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Hungarian GP Qualifying

Sunday 19 July

15:00-17:00 (Budapest) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Hungarian Grand Prix

Hamilton is the most successful driver in Hungary © XPB Images

Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Race Wins Driver Years 8 Lewis Hamilton 2007, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 4 Michael Schumacher 1994, 1998, 2001, 2004 3 Ayrton Senna 1988, 1991, 1992 2 Nelson Piquet 1986, 1987 Damon Hill 1993, 1995 Jacques Villeneuve 1996, 1997 Mika Hakkinen 1999, 2000 Jenson Button 2006, 2011 Sebastian Vettel 2015, 2017 Max Verstappen 2022, 2023

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