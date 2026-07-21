McLaren outlines details of Hungary F1 upgrade, but at least one item won’t be raced

McLaren has shared details of its upgrade package for this weekend’s Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champions have so far endured a disappointing defence of their world championship titles, sitting third in the constructors’ standings and 163 points behind leaders Mercedes after the first 10 races.

But McLaren hopes a package of updates will help close the gap at a circuit it has claimed one-two finishes at for the past two years running.

McLaren finished fifth and seventh at Spa

McLaren’s Budapest package will consist of a new floor and other aerodynamic parts that will be tested throughout the three practice sessions at the Hungaroring.

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Budapest will also mark the return of McLaren’s experimental rear wing that was due to be tested in Austria but never debuted. However, McLaren says the item is “not scheduled to be introduced fully” in Hungary or the following Dutch Grand Prix.

Additionally, McLaren has confirmed that reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli will make his second FP1 outing with the team this season. He will deputise for Oscar Piastri, who will vacate his MCL40 for opening practice on Friday.

“Heading to Hungary, we're looking forward to a very different challenge at the Hungaroring and the final race before the summer shutdown,” McLaren senior racing director Randy Singh said.

“It's a circuit that demands a high-downforce package and rewards confidence under braking, strong corner entry and good traction, while the combination of hot temperatures, relentless corners and limited straights makes tyre management a key factor.

McLaren has dominated at the Hungaroring in recent years

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“As always this season, we'll also be focused on getting the most from our power unit deployment across the lap and understanding how the revised overtaking characteristics influence strategy.

“We have an upgrade package arriving this weekend too, and in such a competitive season every development is important so it will be great to gather further understanding on how those parts perform throughout Free Practice.

“Our aim is to maximise everything we have available, carry positive momentum into the shutdown and put ourselves in the strongest possible position for the second half of the championship.”