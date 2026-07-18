Verstappen's visit to McLaren hospitality explained after new driver signing

Jos Verstappen and manager of four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, Raymond Vermeulen, were spotted visiting the McLaren motorhome at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, with their trip now explained by the championship-winning team.

McLaren has found itself at the centre of speculation surrounding the future of Red Bull driver Verstappen, with the Dutchman instigating a 'secret meeting' at the Austrian Grand Prix to scope out whether there is potential for a switch, perhaps as early as next season.

While McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has become ever clearer in his response that no seat will be available in the short term, echoing the position of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, this has not shut down speculation.

This topic was raised again on Friday at Spa-Francorchamps, when Verstappen Snr and Vermeulen were spotted entering the McLaren motorhome. However, this was not a trip on behalf of the younger Verstappen, but was instead to represent Dries van Langendonck, with the Belgian having been signed under the Verstappen Racing banner.

Dries Van Langendonck © XPB Images

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Speaking in a Q&A with McLaren, the British Formula 4 driver said: "Verstappen Racing provides another layer of support and backing alongside McLaren, which will be important for my career.

"It gives me access to additional resources and opportunities to continue developing as a driver, including extra simulator time at Max’s simulator facility. Having support from both McLaren and Verstappen Racing means I can focus on improving every aspect of my performance and becoming the best driver possible."

With four wins, van Langendonck leads the British F4 standings at the halfway point of the season, with a step up to F3 the likely next step in his progression.

Jos Verstappen in the F1 paddock

"Ultimately, my goal is to race in Formula 1 and obviously become a Formula 1 world champion," he said.

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"There's still a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but I believe that's possible with McLaren and their support. If I continue to develop, work hard and make the most of every opportunity, hopefully all the pieces will come together."

He added: "Max Verstappen has always been an idol for me. Growing up in Belgium, there was a natural connection to him, but beyond that he's an incredible driver and someone I've always admired."