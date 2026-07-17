2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Kimi Antonelli ended Friday as the fastest driver, setting the pace in a Belgian Grand Prix session twice halted by red flags.

The Formula 1 championship leader topped the order with a 1m45.944s effort, with Lando Norris punching an unexpected time to go second fastest on a day that, to that point, had been dominated by Red Bull.

Max Verstappen was third fastest for Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton slotting in ahead of Isack Hadjar.

After a delayed start to his session while a hydraulic problem was fixed, Oscar Piastri was seventh, from the impressive Franco Colapinto.

The day ended on a less positive note for Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine, after he made heavy contact with a barrier and will be lucky to have escaped without gearbox or power unit damage.

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The full results from FP2 at Spa-Francorchamps can be found below.

F1 Belgian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m45.944s 17 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.134s 17 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m46.416s 20 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m46.691s 15 5 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m46.714s 19 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m46.926s 10 7 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m47.147s 19 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m47.229s 19 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m47.294s 19 10 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m47.434s 15 11 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.468s 18 12 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m47.792s 16 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m47.952s 17 14 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m47.958s 19 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m48.019s 18 16 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m48.256s 18 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m48.333s 15 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m48.955s 15 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m49.199s 18 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m49.596s 19 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m51.131s 16 22 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m51.418s 19

Max Verstappen topped first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman led the way with a 1m17.070s effort, putting him clear of Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

In the opening session of the weekend, McLaren and Mercedes appeared to be a step behind the lead trio.

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Isack Hadjar was fourth fastest for Red Bull, but he will not feature in the pole battle on Saturday after receiving a back-of-the-grid penalty having taken a raft of new power unit components.

Oscar Piastri led the way for McLaren in fifth place, but a hydraulic problem in the closing stages cast a shadow over his session.

The full results from FP1 can be found below.

F1 Belgian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m47.070s 24 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m47.215s 22 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m47.277s 22 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m47.322s 23 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m47.522s 21 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m47.603s 23 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m47.931s 19 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m47.959s 22 9 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m48.234s 24 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m48.406s 18 11 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m48.432s 24 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m48.962s 23 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m49.010s 21 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m49.337s 24 15 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m49.403s 23 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m49.449s 21 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m49.712s 23 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m49.829s 21 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m50.226s 22 20 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m50.862s 25 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m52.808s 19 22 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m53.199s 22

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