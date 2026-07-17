2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2026 F1 world championship.
Kimi Antonelli ended Friday as the fastest driver, setting the pace in a Belgian Grand Prix session twice halted by red flags.
The Formula 1 championship leader topped the order with a 1m45.944s effort, with Lando Norris punching an unexpected time to go second fastest on a day that, to that point, had been dominated by Red Bull.
Max Verstappen was third fastest for Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton slotting in ahead of Isack Hadjar.
After a delayed start to his session while a hydraulic problem was fixed, Oscar Piastri was seventh, from the impressive Franco Colapinto.
The day ended on a less positive note for Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine, after he made heavy contact with a barrier and will be lucky to have escaped without gearbox or power unit damage.
The full results from FP2 at Spa-Francorchamps can be found below.
F1 Belgian GP FP2 Results
|2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m45.944s
|17
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.134s
|17
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m46.416s
|20
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m46.691s
|15
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m46.714s
|19
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m46.926s
|10
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m47.147s
|19
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m47.229s
|19
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m47.294s
|19
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m47.434s
|15
|11
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.468s
|18
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m47.792s
|16
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m47.952s
|17
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m47.958s
|19
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m48.019s
|18
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m48.256s
|18
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m48.333s
|15
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m48.955s
|15
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m49.199s
|18
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m49.596s
|19
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m51.131s
|16
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m51.418s
|19
Max Verstappen topped first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman led the way with a 1m17.070s effort, putting him clear of Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
In the opening session of the weekend, McLaren and Mercedes appeared to be a step behind the lead trio.
Isack Hadjar was fourth fastest for Red Bull, but he will not feature in the pole battle on Saturday after receiving a back-of-the-grid penalty having taken a raft of new power unit components.
Oscar Piastri led the way for McLaren in fifth place, but a hydraulic problem in the closing stages cast a shadow over his session.
The full results from FP1 can be found below.
F1 Belgian GP FP1 Results
|2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m47.070s
|24
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m47.215s
|22
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m47.277s
|22
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m47.322s
|23
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m47.522s
|21
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m47.603s
|23
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m47.931s
|19
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m47.959s
|22
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m48.234s
|24
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m48.406s
|18
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m48.432s
|24
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m48.962s
|23
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m49.010s
|21
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m49.337s
|24
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m49.403s
|23
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m49.449s
|21
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m49.712s
|23
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m49.829s
|21
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m50.226s
|22
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m50.862s
|25
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m52.808s
|19
|22
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m53.199s
|22