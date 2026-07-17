2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2026 F1 world championship.

Antonelli at Spa
Antonelli at Spa
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli ended Friday as the fastest driver, setting the pace in a Belgian Grand Prix session twice halted by red flags.

The Formula 1 championship leader topped the order with a 1m45.944s effort, with Lando Norris punching an unexpected time to go second fastest on a day that, to that point, had been dominated by Red Bull. 

Max Verstappen was third fastest for Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton slotting in ahead of Isack Hadjar. 

After a delayed start to his session while a hydraulic problem was fixed, Oscar Piastri was seventh, from the impressive Franco Colapinto. 

The day ended on a less positive note for Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine, after he made heavy contact with a barrier and will be lucky to have escaped without gearbox or power unit damage. 

The full results from FP2 at Spa-Francorchamps can be found below. 

F1 Belgian GP FP2 Results

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (2)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m45.944s17
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.134s17
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m46.416s20
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m46.691s15
5Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m46.714s19
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m46.926s10
7Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m47.147s19
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m47.229s19
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m47.294s19
10Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m47.434s15
11Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.468s18
12Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m47.792s16
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m47.952s17
14Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m47.958s19
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m48.019s18
16Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m48.256s18
17Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m48.333s15
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m48.955s15
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m49.199s18
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m49.596s19
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m51.131s16
22Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m51.418s19

Max Verstappen topped first practice at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

The Dutchman led the way with a 1m17.070s effort, putting him clear of Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. 

In the opening session of the weekend, McLaren and Mercedes appeared to be a step behind the lead trio. 

Isack Hadjar was fourth fastest for Red Bull, but he will not feature in the pole battle on Saturday after receiving a back-of-the-grid penalty having taken a raft of new power unit components. 

Oscar Piastri led the way for McLaren in fifth place, but a hydraulic problem in the closing stages cast a shadow over his session. 

The full results from FP1 can be found below. 

F1 Belgian GP FP1 Results

2026 F1 Belgian GP - Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m47.070s24
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m47.215s22
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m47.277s22
4Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m47.322s23
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m47.522s21
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m47.603s23
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m47.931s19
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m47.959s22
9Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m48.234s24
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m48.406s18
11Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m48.432s24
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m48.962s23
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m49.010s21
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m49.337s24
15Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m49.403s23
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m49.449s21
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m49.712s23
18Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m49.829s21
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m50.226s22
20Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m50.862s25
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m52.808s19
22Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m53.199s22

 

Tags:

F1
2026
Belgium
2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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