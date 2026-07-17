Max Verstappen heads Ferraris in opening F1 Belgian GP practice with Mercedes off pace

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was the driver to beat in opening practice at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice

Max Verstappen led the Ferraris in opening practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, while Mercedes was off the pace. 

Four-time world champion Verstappen, whose future has been the hot topic in the F1 paddock going into the weekend, was 0.145 seconds faster than Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari on the soft tyres, with Charles Leclerc 0.207s back in third during a dry first practice at Spa-Francorchamps. 

It marks the first time this season that a car without a Mercedes or Ferrari engine has topped a practice session. 

2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

It is the first time this season Red Bull has set the pace in practice
It is the first time this season Red Bull has set the pace in practice

Red Bull has ditched its ‘Macarena’ rear wing for a more conventional design in Belgium after Verstappen suffered back-to-back high-speed crashes due to failures with the wing at the Austrian and British grands prix. 

The Ferraris split the Red Bulls, with Isack Hadjar - who will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid after changing multiple power unit components - fourth-fastest and 0.252s adrift. 

A late improvement saw Oscar Piastri take fifth, ahead of championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who was only sixth as Mercedes trailed more than half a second behind its rivals. 

Piastri had late drama when he briefly pulled over at Les Combes with a hydraulic pressure issue, before managing to crawl back to the pits in his ailing McLaren. 

Lando Norris was seventh in the sister McLaren, ahead of the second Mercedes of George Russell, who ended up 0.889s off the pace in eighth. Reigning world champion Norris will serve a 10-place grid drop after McLaren fitted his MCL40 with a new control electronics. 

Ocon is wearing a Spiderman helmet at Spa
Ocon is wearing a Spiderman helmet at Spa

F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad and Gabriel Bortoleto completed the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Audi respectively. Bortoleto missed the final stages of the session after encountering an issue on his car.

The FP1 order was propped up by the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Jak Crawford, who stood in for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to complete his latest rookie outing for the Silverstone outfit. 

Stroll damaged his Aston Martin with a late off into the gravel, leaving the camera connected to his car flapping around. 

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Isack Hadjar
Max Verstappen heads Ferraris in opening F1 Belgian GP practice with Mercedes off pace
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement
Ferrari faces an investigation
F1 News
Antonelli puts Mercedes on top as Gasly crashes and Russell struggles
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car
F1 News
Martin Brundle shares “gut feeling” about Max Verstappen’s F1 future
Verstappen's future remains the hot topic in F1
F1 News
Russell explains viral Leclerc British GP cooldown room moment
Russell finished second behind Leclerc at Silverstone

Latest News

F1 News
'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
3m ago
Safety Car
F1 News
Pierre Gasly explains the cause of his heavy Spa F1 shunt
13h ago
Gasly at Spa
F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull F1 car issue
13h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his gear shifts
F1 News
Antonelli cautious of Spa threats after Mercedes' "massive turnaround" to top FP2
13h ago
Antonelli at Spa
F1 News
Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement
14h ago
Ferrari faces an investigation

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Antonelli puts Mercedes on top as Gasly crashes and Russell struggles
14h ago
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
How Racing Bulls settled which driver got its big Spa F1 upgrade
16h ago
Lindblad has got first dibs on the new Racing Bulls package
F1 News
Verstappen heads Ferraris, Mercedes off pace in first Spa practice
18h ago
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
18h ago
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
19h ago
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car