Oscar Piastri shuts McLaren door on Max Verstappen with F1 2027 claim

Oscar Piastri has reaffirmed that he will be a McLaren F1 driver in 2027

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Belgian GP
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 Belgian GP
© XPB Images

Oscar Piastri has shut down rumours of Max Verstappen taking his place at the McLaren Formula 1 team next season.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been at the centre of silly season rumours linking him to an exit from Red Bull for 2027.

In recent weeks, the focus of reports has shifted to Verstappen potentially joining McLaren, with it emerging that a secret meeting between his people and Zak Brown was instigated in Austria.

Verstappen arrives in the Belgium paddock
Verstappen arrives in the Belgium paddock

Both McLaren drivers are under contract for 2027, but Piastri’s seat has been the one most in question amid the Verstappen rumours.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, Piastri was asked if he will be racing for McLaren in 2027: “Yes. I didn’t realise it was a point of contention, but yes.”

Expanding on the reports linking Verstappen to his seat, Piastri says McLaren management has been “very reassuring” towards him.

“I’ve obviously seen some of it and heard some of it,” he added.

“For me, I’m very comfortable with where I am and where I sit.

“Zak and Andrea [Stella] and the whole team have been great through all that, very reassuring.

“I mean, clearly, Max is feeling… I don’t know, maybe he’s not in a great position at the moment, or is exploring options.

“It was the same last year with him and Mercedes. It’s nothing new, but I’m very happy with where I’m at, with where things are at and how things are going.”

Piastri was asked about the potential of senior McLaren management speaking with Verstappen, but remained largely unbothered by this suggestion.

“I don’t know,” he replied.

“I’m not really that bothered. It’s important for people to know where things sit, where the market sits; any information you can get is good.

“I trust the team here, the things I’ve been told and the belief in me. So, that’s all I really care about.”

Piastri and Webber
Piastri and Webber
© XPB Images

Piastri’s response comes after manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber hit out against these rumours to RACER last week.

“Oscar is contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future,” Webber said. “Talk of him agitating to leave is nonsense.

“There has been a lot of fiction written about him and other teams. McLaren have repeatedly said they want him for the long-term, and Oscar is focused on that.”

Tags:

Oscar Piastri
Max Verstappen
Oscar Piastri shuts McLaren door on Max Verstappen with F1 2027 claim
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
Verstappen heads Ferraris, Mercedes off pace in first Spa practice
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
F1 News
Martin Brundle shares “gut feeling” about Max Verstappen’s F1 future
Verstappen's future remains the hot topic in F1
F1 News
Bearman responds to Red Bull links in latest F1 silly season shock
Bearman has been linked with Red Bull
F1 News
What Max Verstappen said (and didn’t say) amid fresh Red Bull claims
Verstappen was tight-lipped about his F1 future
F1 News
Red Bull makes key rear wing decision after Max Verstappen crashes
Verstappen has crashed out twice due to rear wing failures
F1 News
Max Verstappen signs 15-year-old McLaren driver to his racing team
Dries van Langendonck

Latest News

F1 News
'Leave it to the race director' - F1 bosses react to red flag calls to avoid Silverstone repeat
3m ago
Safety Car
F1 News
Pierre Gasly explains the cause of his heavy Spa F1 shunt
13h ago
Gasly at Spa
F1 News
Max Verstappen fumes at ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull F1 car issue
13h ago
Verstappen was frustrated with his gear shifts
F1 News
Antonelli cautious of Spa threats after Mercedes' "massive turnaround" to top FP2
13h ago
Antonelli at Spa
F1 News
Ferrari discovers FIA verdict for bizarre practice tyre infringement
14h ago
Ferrari faces an investigation

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Antonelli puts Mercedes on top as Gasly crashes and Russell struggles
14h ago
Antonelli set the pace in second practice
F1 News
How Racing Bulls settled which driver got its big Spa F1 upgrade
16h ago
Lindblad has got first dibs on the new Racing Bulls package
F1 News
Verstappen heads Ferraris, Mercedes off pace in first Spa practice
18h ago
Verstappen was mighty impressive in first practice
F1 News
Isack Hadjar to serve massive F1 grid penalty at Belgian GP
18h ago
Hadjar is expected to start last in Belgium
F1 News
Ferrari hits pause on F1 upgrade push as Spa submissions revealed
19h ago
Ferrari has aggressively upgraded its F1 2026 car