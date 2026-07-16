Oscar Piastri shuts McLaren door on Max Verstappen with F1 2027 claim

Oscar Piastri has shut down rumours of Max Verstappen taking his place at the McLaren Formula 1 team next season.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been at the centre of silly season rumours linking him to an exit from Red Bull for 2027.

In recent weeks, the focus of reports has shifted to Verstappen potentially joining McLaren, with it emerging that a secret meeting between his people and Zak Brown was instigated in Austria.

Verstappen arrives in the Belgium paddock

Both McLaren drivers are under contract for 2027, but Piastri’s seat has been the one most in question amid the Verstappen rumours.

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Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, Piastri was asked if he will be racing for McLaren in 2027: “Yes. I didn’t realise it was a point of contention, but yes.”

Expanding on the reports linking Verstappen to his seat, Piastri says McLaren management has been “very reassuring” towards him.

“I’ve obviously seen some of it and heard some of it,” he added.

“For me, I’m very comfortable with where I am and where I sit.

“Zak and Andrea [Stella] and the whole team have been great through all that, very reassuring.

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“I mean, clearly, Max is feeling… I don’t know, maybe he’s not in a great position at the moment, or is exploring options.

“It was the same last year with him and Mercedes. It’s nothing new, but I’m very happy with where I’m at, with where things are at and how things are going.”

Piastri was asked about the potential of senior McLaren management speaking with Verstappen, but remained largely unbothered by this suggestion.

“I don’t know,” he replied.

“I’m not really that bothered. It’s important for people to know where things sit, where the market sits; any information you can get is good.

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“I trust the team here, the things I’ve been told and the belief in me. So, that’s all I really care about.”

Piastri and Webber © XPB Images

Piastri’s response comes after manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber hit out against these rumours to RACER last week.

“Oscar is contracted to McLaren for the foreseeable future,” Webber said. “Talk of him agitating to leave is nonsense.

“There has been a lot of fiction written about him and other teams. McLaren have repeatedly said they want him for the long-term, and Oscar is focused on that.”

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