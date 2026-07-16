Max Verstappen signs 15-year-old McLaren driver to his racing team

Max Verstappen has signed a Belgian racing prodigy to his own racing team.

Dries van Langendonck
Dries van Langendonck

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has signed McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck to his racing team. 

The 15-year-old Belgian is Verstappen’s first signing in junior driver management for his own eponymous GT and sim racing team, Verstappen Racing. 

The deal sees van Langendonck will remain part of McLaren’s junior programme, establishing a connection between the F1 team and Verstappen Racing. 

van Langendonck (left) and Verstappen at the 2023 FIA awards gala
van Langendonck (left) and Verstappen at the 2023 FIA awards gala

Van Langendonck currently leads the 2026 British F4 standings after taking four wins in the opening 15 races. He only made his single-seater debut last year, contesting the final three rounds of the 2025 British F4 championship. 

“I am impressed by the steep progress that Dries has made during his career and the talent he has shown both in karting and in his first steps in open formula racing,” four-time world champion Verstappen said.

“After getting to know Dries and his family, I’m convinced that all the signs for becoming a great future driver are there. Therefore, my management team and I will, with the simulator support of Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, assist Dries to reach the ultimate goal of Formula 1.”

Prior to stepping up to single-seaters, van Langendonck cemented himself as one of the most exciting up-and-coming young racing talents by winning seven championship titles in karting. 

Verstappen driving for Verstappen Racing
Verstappen driving for Verstappen Racing
© Red Bull Content Pool

“Verstappen Racing provides the support to take me to the next level in my career and marks an important step on my path to Formula 1 as the ultimate goal,” Van Langendonck said. 

“To be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren Racing, is really amazing. 

“I am very thankful. I will keep pushing to maximise my performances while doing what I like best: racing.”

Verstappen’s own future remains uncertain amid intense speculation after it emerged his management had held talks with McLaren about a potential move. 

Tags:

F1
McLaren
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen signs 15-year-old McLaren driver to his racing team
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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