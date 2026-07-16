F1 world champion Lando Norris hit with major penalty for Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 reigning world champion Lando Norris will serve a 10-place grid penalty at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris's car will be fitted with a fourth power electronics unit in Belgium, exceeding his allocation of three components for the 2026 season.

The change has triggered an automatic 10-place grid penalty that Norris will take at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Norris suffered a power electronics failure in Monaco

It is a direct consequence of failures Norris suffered earlier this season.

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Norris lost his first power electronics unit after encountering a terminal issue that prevented him from starting the Chinese Grand Prix.

The second unit had to be withdrawn at the following round in Japan after suffering issues in practice, which forced an unscheduled move onto the third and final penalty-free power unit electronics component.

McLaren managed to fix the damaged unit from Japan, only for it to fail during second practice in Monaco, leading to it being withdrawn from the team's allocation.

The reigning world campions confirmed Norris would be taking a penalty ahead of this weekend's 10th round of the season.

"While the power electronics unit we installed in Japan, and have used in every session since Miami, has worked reliably, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains has since introduced a series of reliability fixes to their new power electronics systems," a team statement read.

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"However, in order to take advantage of these improvements, we must incur a 10-place grid penalty on Lando’s car in order to take a new unit. We have chosen to do this in Belgium, a circuit where overtaking is relatively more prevalent, as opposed to the following two events in Hungary and Zandvoort.

"We now plan to use this fourth power electronics unit for the remainder of the season, in order to maximise reliability while minimising sporting penalties on Lando."

Norris at Silverstone © XPB Images

McLaren has endured a hugely difficult season so far and does not currently appear to be in a position to defend both world championships it won last year.

The Woking squad sits third in the constructors' championship and is a whopping 154 points behind leaders Mercedes.

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Meanwhile, in the drivers' standings, Norris is only fifth, 82 points back from Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Norris faces the very real prospect of having to take further engine-related grid penalties during the remainder of the campaign.

Norris hopes penalty isn't 'end of weekend before its started'

Speaking about his penalty, Norris said: “Will have to wait and see really how the overtaking is.

"Most people will deploy basically the whole battery down to Turn Five. You go from pretty much 100% battery to zero. So there's not much more use for battery.

“So yeah, we kind of have to wait and see. I think comparing to some of our competitors, we probably have a small straight-line speed advantage, comparing to the people a little bit further back.

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“So I think comparing to them, we should have a good chance, but just to overtake in general, could be pretty difficult here. But the slipstream's pretty big and there's still a few straights. There’s no straight line mode, and therefore, the slipstream's pretty large and you can gain a good amount from that.

“I don't have all the answers yet, but we know it's better than Zandvoort, and better than Hungary for [taking] penalties.

"I hope this is not the end of my weekend before it's started, but I'm still confident we can have a good weekend. So, we'll see."