'Undriveable' - Lando Norris laments McLaren's lack of F1 upgrade progress

Lando Norris is looking for more from McLaren after a tough weekend at the British Grand Prix

Norris at Silverstone
Norris at Silverstone
© XPB Images

Lando Norris believes that McLaren must do 'many things better' and bring more upgrades to unlock pace after another tough weekend at the British Grand Prix.

Norris may have finished in fourth place at Silverstone, but he was left frustrated by what proved to be a difficult weekend, with McLaren lacking pace throughout compared to Mercedes and Ferrari. 

"Everything but the result was pretty shocking," said Norris. "I don't know how we finished P4 today, honestly. 

Norris finished fourth at Silverstone
Norris finished fourth at Silverstone

"A big part of it nowadays is reliability. I don't know what happened to Kimi and Max. A big part of it is just not making mistakes and reliability. We got that bit right today, but the pace was pretty poor. It was not a nice car to drive. I think one of the hardest cars I've ever driven in Formula 1, so [there are] many things we need to be better at."

McLaren has not brought a major upgrade to the track since the Miami Grand Prix, but Norris suggests that the smaller developments have failed to meet expectations.

"We've been slow all year, but it's not this slow," he added. "Other people didn't do a good job, I guess. There's no way we can finish P2 in Miami, and form a car like this. Other people have bought a lot of upgrades and updates since, and we kind of haven't - nothing that has brought us that much performance. I don't know, the car was just undrivable, honestly."

It was a tough home race for Norris and McLaren
It was a tough home race for Norris and McLaren

At recent events, super-clipping and yoyo racing have been reduced, with the tracks more energy-rich than certain layouts. However, Silverstone and next week's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps are on the opposite end of the spectrum. 

While this saw plenty of overtaking, this was quite often down to drivers deploying energy in different areas of the track. 

"[It was] the same as always, I'm not a fan of it," said Norris. "It's not how Formula 1 should be, but it's the way it is, so I can't really complain anymore."

Tags:

F1
2026
Great Britain
Lando Norris
McLaren
'Undriveable' - Lando Norris laments McLaren's lack of F1 upgrade progress
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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