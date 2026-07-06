Why Max Verstappen didn't speak to Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen speaks "weekly" with former boss Christian Horner, but the pair did not meet ahead of the British Grand Prix

Verstappen and Horner had their differences at Red Bull
Verstappen and Horner had their differences at Red Bull
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Max Verstappen has revealed why he didn't speak with Christian Horner ahead of the British Grand Prix, despite the former Red Bull boss making his long-awaited return to the Formula 1 paddock.

The four-time champion has previously spoken of his continued relationship with his former boss since Horner was relieved of his duties at Red Bull one year ago, but this did not extend to a meeting at Silverstone this weekend. 

However, this was not due to any underlying or underplayed animosity between the pair, but was more an issue of timing across what is always a busy weekend. 

Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull
Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull

Asked if he had spoken to Horner on Sunday, Verstappen said: “I speak to Christian almost every week. I saw him on the camera walking around, but I haven't had time to meet anyone, to be honest. It’s just been busy.”

Asked if he was willing to share what the pair discuss in their weekly chats, and if it was just 'normal stuff', Verstappen added: “Yeah. Like you do with your friends, or people that you've known for a long time.”

One year on from Horner's removal, and Verstappen appears to be at his lowest point with Red Bull, as he labelled the rear wing of his car "super-dangerous" following a second crash in as many weeks. 

Horner's successor as Red Bull team principal, Laurent Mekies, has vowed to "leave no stone unturned" in searching for the root issue with the wing, and Verstappen said of the initial debrief of his crash: “He came straight into my room, of course, to discuss the problems that we had in the race, to let me know what happened out there, so yeah. But that's normal, we always do that.”

Dismissing this as nothing other than a normal post-race procedure, however, he added: “But we always do that, good or bad.”

Why Max Verstappen didn't speak to Christian Horner at the British Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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