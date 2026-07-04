2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Silverstone sprint race
The 2026 F1 championship standings after the British Grand Prix sprint race
Kimi Antonelli extended his lead of the Formula 1 World Championship with victory in the British Grand Prix sprint race.
The Italian came out on top in a tense battle with Lewis Hamilton, to take the first sprint win of his career.
Hamilton closed the gap to George Russell in the standings with his second-place finish, and now trails his countryman by just four points.
Lando Norris climbed two places by finishing third, despite being less than happy with his McLaren. Charles Leclerc also gained a place, with Oscar Piastri the driver nudged back as a result.
The full standings following the Silverstone sprint race can be found below.
2026 F1 drivers' standings after the British Grand Prix sprint race
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|179
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|136
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|132
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|85
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|83
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|82
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|76
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|42
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|41
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|31
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|16
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|14
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0