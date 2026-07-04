2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Silverstone sprint race

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead of the Formula 1 World Championship with victory in the British Grand Prix sprint race.

The Italian came out on top in a tense battle with Lewis Hamilton, to take the first sprint win of his career.

Hamilton closed the gap to George Russell in the standings with his second-place finish, and now trails his countryman by just four points.

Lando Norris climbed two places by finishing third, despite being less than happy with his McLaren. Charles Leclerc also gained a place, with Oscar Piastri the driver nudged back as a result.

The full standings following the Silverstone sprint race can be found below.

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2026 F1 drivers' standings after the British Grand Prix sprint race

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 179 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 136 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 132 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 85 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 83 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 82 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 76 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 42 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 31 11 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 16 13 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 14 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 2 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0