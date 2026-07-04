2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Silverstone sprint race

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the British Grand Prix sprint race

Hamilton at Silverstone
Hamilton at Silverstone
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Kimi Antonelli extended his lead of the Formula 1 World Championship with victory in the British Grand Prix sprint race.

The Italian came out on top in a tense battle with Lewis Hamilton, to take the first sprint win of his career. 

Hamilton closed the gap to George Russell in the standings with his second-place finish, and now trails his countryman by just four points. 

Lando Norris climbed two places by finishing third, despite being less than happy with his McLaren. Charles Leclerc also gained a place, with Oscar Piastri the driver nudged back as a result. 

The full standings following the Silverstone sprint race can be found below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the British Grand Prix sprint race

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team5179
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2136
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1132
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team085
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP083
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team082
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing076
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing042
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team031
11Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team016
13Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team014
14Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team02
18Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
19Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team0 
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

In this article

2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Silverstone sprint race
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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