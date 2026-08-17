Johnny Herbert brands diehard Max Verstappen F1 fans “the worst” for abuse

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has branded diehard Max Verstappen fans as being “the worst” when it comes to abuse.

Three-time grand prix winner Herbert, a former Sky Sports F1 pundit and steward, has revealed he was subjected to horrific abuse from Verstappen’s fanbase after criticising the four-time world champion.

Herbert questioned Verstappen’s driving through quotes given to a betting website after the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, leading to backlash from the Dutch driver, his father Jos, and his passionate fans.

Herbert was critical of Verstappen's driving in 2024 © XPB Images

The 62-year-old Briton was quoted by a gambling outlet as calling Verstappen’s driving “over the top” and saying that he has got into “this horrible mindset of trying to gain an advantage by taking a fellow driver off the race track”.

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Herbert had been giving his opinion on the decision to hand Verstappen two 10-second penalties for two incidents with Lando Norris on the same lap during the Mexico race.

Amid the public row with Herbert, Verstappen Sr said that “the FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest.”

The following January, Herbert was sacked from his role as a steward in F1 by the FIA ahead of the 2025 season.

Speaking in an interview with another betting website, Herbert was asked which set of fans had given him the most abuse during his career as a steward and pundit.

Herbert in the F1 paddock © XPB Images

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"That's easy! The Dutch fans who took issue with me questioning Max Verstappen," Herbert replied.

"Actually, they weren't just Dutch. They were from other countries as well. 'Death to Herbert.' They were the worst. They accuse me of being biased. They still do to Martin Brundle.

"They say, 'You're biased to Lewis Hamilton.' Well, we are British, and Lewis is a Brit! You're Dutch, and you support Max, and you're saying we're biased, but you want us to support Max.

"Of course we are going to support a British driver but it's objective. We are wowed by the Flying Dutchman too. If England were playing Holland in football, of course I'm going to support England."