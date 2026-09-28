Max Verstappen counters Lewis Hamilton’s stance on F1’s Middle East races

Max Verstappen has taken a different stance to Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1 racing in the Middle East this year, noting “we shouldn’t go” due to the ongoing Iran war.

The Gulf region was plunged into chaos in February when the USA and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran.

The conflict has spilt into other countries around the region, with drone strikes affecting places like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The was has wreaked havoc on the world motorsport calendar, with the FIA WEC cancelling all visits to the Middle East this year, while F1’s Bahrain round is taking place in Malaysia this weekend.

The start of the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix

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F1 has set out a mid-October deadline on a decision to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the end of the 2026 season, though most governments’ travel advice for their citizens is not to travel to the region.

F1’s Plan A is to hold the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races

As of now, F1’s Plan A is to stage the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, though work is underway at Imola to stand in as a final round if it needs to.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton threw his support behind staging those races when asked about the subject in Azerbaijan last weekend.

“I personally want to go,” he said. “I love going to the Middle East.

Lewis Hamilton wants to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi in 2026

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“From what I've read, I think things seem okay out there.

“But I don't have all the information, so I don't know what the risk levels are.

“I trust in Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] to make the right decision for the sport, but I do hope that we get to go there.”

Tensions in the region have only escalated in recent weeks, however, while President Trump is threatening to renew the US bombing campaign on Iran following November’s mid-term elections.

The mid-terms are set for 3 November, with the Qatar GP scheduled on the weekend of 27-29 November, while Abu Dhabi is a week later.

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix © XPB Images

Speaking with ViaPlay, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made his position on racing in the Middle East clear.

“Normally, I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“But you know, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn’t go.

“Then, it doesn’t matter if you have a contract or not, I think. But it’s not up to me.”

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F1 has a mixed history with racing in the Middle East during times of unrest.

The 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix was cancelled amid civil unrest in the country.

But the race went ahead in 2012 despite continued tensions in Bahrain, though several members of the Force India team went home after being involved in a petrol bomb incident.

In 2022, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went ahead despite a missile strike on an Aramco facility near the Jeddah circuit.