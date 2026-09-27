Lance Stroll involved in tense exchange with marshal after Azerbaijan GP retirement

Lance Stroll had a tense exchange with a marshal after retiring from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll had endured another miserable race in Baku
Lance Stroll had endured another miserable race in Baku

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll was involved in a tense exchange with a marshal following his retirement at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

Stroll was forced to retire from Saturday’s eventful race in Baku on the ninth lap after a water pressure issue struck his Aston Martin, compounding another difficult weekend for the Canadian. 

Due to the nature of the Azerbaijan race being a street circuit, drivers who stop on track with an issue sometimes cannot get back to the paddock. 

Oscar Piastri famously watched last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix after crashing out on the first lap, while Haas driver Ollie Bearman also left as a spectator following a stoppage during practice this weekend. 

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In footage filmed by a fan, Stroll was captured having a frustrated interaction with a marshal following his retirement. 

Stroll was seemingly not keen to watch the rest of the race and was seeking a quick exit back to the paddock. 

A marshal is seen approaching Stroll behind a metal fence, with the Aston Martin driver saying: “I’m not waiting here until the end of the race. I’m out of here.” 

Stroll is then heard requesting to use the marshal’s radio, demanding: “Give me the radio.” 

The marshal is seen escorting Stroll away from the fence and past his stricken car. 

Stroll has retired from 11 of the 15 races this season
Stroll has retired from 11 of the 15 races this season

Stroll has been criticised for his actions by fans on social media, where the clip has gone viral. 

Speaking to media on his return to the paddock after the race, Stroll commented: “It is what it is. I’m having a lot of issues this year so just another one.”

Asked how his Aston Martin felt before his stoppage, Stroll replied: “Not great. We were down on power. We need more downforce. It was just another tough weekend.”

It proved to be a miserable race for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso joining Stroll on the sidelines after suffering from an engine problem. 

Stroll has now registered 11 retirements in 15 races and is the only F1 driver yet to complete an entire race distance this season. 

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Lance Stroll involved in tense exchange with marshal after Azerbaijan GP retirement
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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