Why FIA didn’t deploy safety car in Baku despite late Valtteri Bottas crash

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has provided an explanation for why no safety car was deployed after Valtteri Bottas crashed out late in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Bottas was running in last place when he hit the barrier at Turn 15, leaving his wrecked Cadillac stuck on the track. Rather than using a safety car or virtual safety car, the FIA decided to cover off the incident using double waved yellow flags.

The field passed the scene of Bottas’ accident on their way to taking the chequered flag, including race leaders George Russell and Max Verstappen, who engaged in a late fight for victory that ended in a drag-race over the line.

Russell fended off Verstappen to claim the win by just 0.196 seconds, with green flags after passing the stricken Bottas allowing the pair to contest the closest finish to an F1 race since the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix.

The safety car made two appearances in Baku

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The lack of safety car or VSC intervention surprised many fans and raised questions about safety.

An FIA spokesperson told Crash.net that the F1 race director was happy to let the field race to the finish line because drivers were able to cut the apex at Turn 15 and the fact it is a slow corner meant the “isolated incident” could be “successfully managed by double yellows”.

Super clip “confused” system on Bottas’ car

Bottas said a technical problem on his Cadillac that “confused” the systems on his car ultimately caused his last-lap crash.

“It was quite strange. I went off in turn one on that same lap, so I think the system’s got a bit confused,” the Finn explained.

“I’d had a big super-clip, like 100 metres, and then only the front brakes would probably work. So it’s almost like I wasn’t harvesting anymore with the rears.”

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Bottas blamed his crash on a car problem

Bottas also escaped punishment for remaining in the vicinity of his car after the incident, which prompted a stewards’ investigation.

“The driver explained that, after the incident, he exited the car, replaced the steering wheel and proceeded to the rear of the car in order to ascertain whether a technical issue may have contributed to the incident. Indeed, BOT mentioned during the hearing that he believed he had a rear brakes failure,” the stewards’ verdict read.

“The Stewards noted that the driver remained in the vicinity of the car for a relatively extended period of time rather than moving promptly to a place of safety. During the hearing, the driver acknowledged that he could have left the area more quickly and confirmed that, in similar circumstances in the future, he would endeavour to do so.

"The Stewards considered whether the driver's actions constituted an unsafe act or a failure to take reasonable measures resulting in an unsafe situation within the meaning of Article 12.2.1.h of the FIA International Sporting Code.

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“Having considered the circumstances, including the location of the car and the prevailing track conditions at the time, the Stewards determined that the situation did not present a significant level of danger. The Stewards also acknowledged the driver's explanation and his commitment to leave the track more promptly in similar circumstances in the future.

“Accordingly, the Stewards determine that no further action is required.”