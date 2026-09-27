Why FIA didn’t deploy safety car in Baku despite late Valtteri Bottas crash

The FIA has explained why the safety car was not deployed after Valtteri Bottas crashed late in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas crashed out on the last lap in Baku
Valtteri Bottas crashed out on the last lap in Baku

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA has provided an explanation for why no safety car was deployed after Valtteri Bottas crashed out late in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. 

Bottas was running in last place when he hit the barrier at Turn 15, leaving his wrecked Cadillac stuck on the track. Rather than using a safety car or virtual safety car, the FIA decided to cover off the incident using double waved yellow flags. 

The field passed the scene of Bottas’ accident on their way to taking the chequered flag, including race leaders George Russell and Max Verstappen, who engaged in a late fight for victory that ended in a drag-race over the line.

Russell fended off Verstappen to claim the win by just 0.196 seconds, with green flags after passing the stricken Bottas allowing the pair to contest the closest finish to an F1 race since the 2002 Austrian Grand Prix. 

The safety car made two appearances in Baku
The safety car made two appearances in Baku

The lack of safety car or VSC intervention surprised many fans and raised questions about safety. 

An FIA spokesperson told Crash.net that the F1 race director was happy to let the field race to the finish line because drivers were able to cut the apex at Turn 15 and the fact it is a slow corner meant the “isolated incident” could be “successfully managed by double yellows”. 

Super clip “confused” system on Bottas’ car 

Bottas said a technical problem on his Cadillac that “confused” the systems on his car ultimately caused his last-lap crash. 

“It was quite strange. I went off in turn one on that same lap, so I think the system’s got a bit confused,” the Finn explained.

“I’d had a big super-clip, like 100 metres, and then only the front brakes would probably work. So it’s almost like I wasn’t harvesting anymore with the rears.”

Bottas blamed his crash on a car problem
Bottas blamed his crash on a car problem

Bottas also escaped punishment for remaining in the vicinity of his car after the incident, which prompted a stewards’ investigation. 

“The driver explained that, after the incident, he exited the car, replaced the steering wheel and proceeded to the rear of the car in order to ascertain whether a technical issue may have contributed to the incident. Indeed, BOT mentioned during the hearing that he believed he had a rear brakes failure,” the stewards’ verdict read. 

“The Stewards noted that the driver remained in the vicinity of the car for a relatively extended period of time rather than moving promptly to a place of safety. During the hearing, the driver acknowledged that he could have left the area more quickly and confirmed that, in similar circumstances in the future, he would endeavour to do so.

"The Stewards considered whether the driver's actions constituted an unsafe act or a failure to take reasonable measures resulting in an unsafe situation within the meaning of Article 12.2.1.h of the FIA International Sporting Code.

“Having considered the circumstances, including the location of the car and the prevailing track conditions at the time, the Stewards determined that the situation did not present a significant level of danger. The Stewards also acknowledged the driver's explanation and his commitment to leave the track more promptly in similar circumstances in the future.

“Accordingly, the Stewards determine that no further action is required.”

Tags:

F1
Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas
Why FIA didn’t deploy safety car in Baku despite late Valtteri Bottas crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Carlos Sainz reveals regular "arguments" with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
Sainz in Madrid
F1 News
‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid
Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
F1 News
Bottas: "Something needed to change" - Valtteri Bottas reacts to Cadillac F1 leadership twist
Bottas conceded that it was 'time for change' at Cadillac
F1 News
Cadillac issue statement on F1 team sale amid federal investigation into owner
Cadillac has debuted a new look in Belgium
F1 News
Sergio Perez admits Cadillac has to “rethink all our processes”
Perez has been left wanting more from Cadillac's upgrades
F1 News
"Crucial" - New Cadillac boss determined not to lose Sergio Perez
Perez is rumoured to be interesting Williams

Latest News

F1 News
Lance Stroll involved in tense exchange with marshal at Azerbaijan GP
3m ago
Lance Stroll had endured another miserable race in Baku
F1 News
Alpine condemns abuse as Norris targeted after Colapinto remarks
1h ago
Lando Norris was bombarded with abuse on social media
F1 News
Leclerc gives too much away about Ferrari engine in awkward interview
1h ago
Charles Leclerc may have said too much about Ferrari's engine
F1 News
Why the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix is being held in Malaysia
2h ago
Malaysia is making a surprise return to the F1 calendar
F1 News
Lawson shock as team-mate escapes penalty: "I don't understand"
2h ago
Liam Lawson was left with a hole in the side of his car

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Why FIA didn’t deploy safety car in Baku despite late Bottas crash
2h ago
Valtteri Bottas crashed out on the last lap in Baku
F1 News
Norris called a hypocrite by Argentinian politician after Colapinto comments
3h ago
Lando Norris has been targeted by an Argentinian politician
F1 News
Could Alpine bench Colapinto for Malaysia and who could replace him?
4h ago
Franco Colapinto could be punished by Alpine
F1 News
Fred Vasseur 'asked 25 times a day' about Ferrari future as 'Christian Horner looks for a job’
20h ago
Vasseur on the Ferrari pit wall
F1 News
Flavio Briatore warns Franco Colapinto of consequences for Baku blunder
20h ago
Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has ripped into Franco Colapinto