Carlos Sainz reveals regular "arguments" with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Ferrari has been in the spotlight after tensions at the team boiled over at Monza.

Sainz in Madrid
Sainz in Madrid
© XPB Images

Carlos Sainz believes that arguments "are always going to happen" when two top drivers share a team, conceding to regular arguments with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Ferrari has come under the spotlight in recent weeks for failing to prioritise the championship chances of Lewis Hamilton, with a lack of urgency in using team orders at Zandvoort potentially costing the seven-time champion points, and a clash between the Ferrari team-mates at Monza causing further difficulties.

Speaking after a disastrous Italian Grand Prix where Hamilton finished sixth and saw his championship hopes fade, team principal Fred Vasseur stated a belief that Monza was 'too soon' to consider using team orders. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

However, having made his frustrations known via the team radio, Hamilton believes the moment to prioritise his bid has now passed, and all but conceded defeat to Kimi Antonelli in the race. 

Asked about his experience of team orders at Ferrari and for his thoughts on the current predicament, Sainz said: "I can tell you that when you have two competitive teammates, these kinds of situations are always going to happen. 

"Me with Charles, always twice, two or three times a year, we always had a bit of a discussion or an argument, but after the race or the morning after, we would call each other and sort it out. 

"It's normal when you're fighting for podiums or wins in a competitive team, and there are situations into Turn 1 or situations fighting in the race or with strategy, you always end up one day being not happy with the way it's been handled, and the next day, maybe you've been favoured. It's always the same case. 

"I don't know the way it's been handled right now, but when I was there in Ferrari with Charles, we would always sort it out among each other, and we would get on with it."

"Confidential" - Bottas was quiet on how things worked alongside Hamilton at Mercedes
"Confidential" - Bottas was quiet on how things worked alongside Hamilton at Mercedes
© XPB Images

Sitting alongside Sainz in the press conference was Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas. When asked how things worked during that period, he joked: "Confidential. Contractual stuff."

The Cadillac driver added: "Every team obviously operates differently. You have different rules, but around that time, it was very clear that you need to race fair and clean. 

"There are certain rules in certain situations, which I don't want to go into detail about; you can use your imagination. But it's just how the sport works, and sometimes you get it better, sometimes you get it worse."

Tags:

F1
2026
Carlos Sainz Jr
Williams
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Valtteri Bottas
Carlos Sainz reveals regular
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza
F1 News
How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza
F1 News
Charles Leclerc Madrid concern: Ferrari's previous F1 injury subs
Charles Leclerc says Lewis Hamilton will get qualifying priority at Monza
F1 News
‘Just being an a***hole!’ Will Buxton drops brutal verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
F1 News
New Madrid track labelled “car killer” ahead of F1 debut
Madrid is set to make its F1 debut
F1 News
Rosberg reveals why Ferrari can’t back Hamilton in F1 title fight
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

F1 News
'The most risky track on the calendar' - Early driver verdict on Madrid F1 circuit
1m ago
The centerpiece of the Madring
F1 News
What Kimi Antonelli wants to ‘avoid at all costs’ in F1 title hunt
40m ago
Kimi Antonelli is on target to become F1's youngest world champion
F1 News
Lawson and Tsunoda respond to Verstappen’s F1 2026 claim
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson
F1 News
Charles Leclerc gives health update after violent Monza F1 crash
2h ago
Charles Leclerc is fit to race this weekend
F1 News
What Lewis Hamilton told Ferrari after horrible Monza weekend
2h ago
Hamilton had 'clear discussions' with Ferrari after Monza

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
How Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton dealt with Monza F1 spat
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc held clear-the-air talks after Monza
MotoGP News
F1 star Kimi Antonelli “a great motivation” for Marco Bezzecchi in MotoGP
3h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Carlos Sainz reveals regular "arguments" with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
3h ago
Sainz in Madrid
F1 News
‘Straightforward in the rules’ - Why Audi is protesting Monza result
3h ago
Audi is contesting the decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Alonso gives two-word answer to F1 future question amid 2027 hints
4h ago
Fernando Alonso still hasn't decided his F1 future