New Madrid track labelled “car killer” ahead of F1 debut at Spanish GP

Formula 1’s new Madrid track has been labelled a “car killer” ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The brand-new Madring circuit will host its first-ever F1 race this weekend as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, and drivers are bracing for the street track to pose a huge challenge.

A recent two-day Formula 3 test at the end of August was interrupted by a total of 19 red flags due to a plethora of incidents.

“In the Formula 3 test there were 19 red flags and three broken chassis, broken suspensions,” Williams team principal James Vowles told Spanish media outlet Sport ahead of the weekend.

The banked 'La Monumental' could become one of F1's most iconic corners

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“OK, they’re Formula 3 drivers, but it’s a track that kills cars.”

Carlos Sainz had the honour of being the first driver to sample the Madring in a road car back in May. He has also carried out simulator work to prepare for the weekend.

"I had my first proper laps in the simulator with the car [in August] and I must say it's a hell of a challenging track," the Williams driver told the official F1 website.

"It's one of the most challenging tracks I've ever done in a simulator and for a driver it's going to be tough. I think it has a mix of Jeddah and Baku [characteristics], which are probably the two most challenging tracks for a driver – and a bit of Singapore.

“I think it's a track that has quite a bit of character when you drive it in the simulator.”

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Drivers are bracing for a huge challenge at the Madring

The La Monumental section - which features banking with a gradient of 24 per cent - promises to be one of the most speculator corners of the track.

"It is probably more challenging than I thought," the Spaniard added. "I thought it would be a flat out, easy flat-out corner and just like an acceleration corner.

"It's turned out to be much more challenging, at least in the simulator in a good way. With all that banking, all that control of the car through there, it will be a big challenge.”

Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto suggested the track looked “dangerous” when speaking to media during the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.

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“It looks like a very interesting track, dangerous track, but at the same time very challenging and it's nice to race in a new track like that,” the Brazilian said.

But other drivers have downplayed such concerns, with Cadillac’s Sergio Perez not expecting Madrid to be “any more dangerous than Jeddah”.