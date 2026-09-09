New Madrid track labelled “car killer” ahead of F1 debut at Spanish GP
Madrid has been dubbed a potential "car killer" ahead of its F1 debut this weekend.
Formula 1’s new Madrid track has been labelled a “car killer” ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
The brand-new Madring circuit will host its first-ever F1 race this weekend as the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix, and drivers are bracing for the street track to pose a huge challenge.
A recent two-day Formula 3 test at the end of August was interrupted by a total of 19 red flags due to a plethora of incidents.
“In the Formula 3 test there were 19 red flags and three broken chassis, broken suspensions,” Williams team principal James Vowles told Spanish media outlet Sport ahead of the weekend.
“OK, they’re Formula 3 drivers, but it’s a track that kills cars.”
Carlos Sainz had the honour of being the first driver to sample the Madring in a road car back in May. He has also carried out simulator work to prepare for the weekend.
"I had my first proper laps in the simulator with the car [in August] and I must say it's a hell of a challenging track," the Williams driver told the official F1 website.
"It's one of the most challenging tracks I've ever done in a simulator and for a driver it's going to be tough. I think it has a mix of Jeddah and Baku [characteristics], which are probably the two most challenging tracks for a driver – and a bit of Singapore.
“I think it's a track that has quite a bit of character when you drive it in the simulator.”
The La Monumental section - which features banking with a gradient of 24 per cent - promises to be one of the most speculator corners of the track.
"It is probably more challenging than I thought," the Spaniard added. "I thought it would be a flat out, easy flat-out corner and just like an acceleration corner.
"It's turned out to be much more challenging, at least in the simulator in a good way. With all that banking, all that control of the car through there, it will be a big challenge.”
Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto suggested the track looked “dangerous” when speaking to media during the Italian Grand Prix last weekend.
“It looks like a very interesting track, dangerous track, but at the same time very challenging and it's nice to race in a new track like that,” the Brazilian said.
But other drivers have downplayed such concerns, with Cadillac’s Sergio Perez not expecting Madrid to be “any more dangerous than Jeddah”.