Nico Rosberg reveals why Ferrari can’t back Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight

Nico Rosberg explains why Ferrari won't prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc in the F1 title race.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has outlined why Ferrari “can’t” prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc in the 2026 title race. 

Ferrari spurned a golden opportunity to capitalise on a grid penalty for championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli at the Italian Grand Prix as Leclerc crashed out, and Hamilton could only take sixth after a first-lap clash with his team-mate. 

With Antonelli pulling off an incredible comeback victory on home soil at Monza, seven-time world champion Hamilton finds himself 76 points behind the Italian with 10 scheduled races remaining this season. 

Despite suggestions that Ferrari should be backing Hamilton over Leclerc in the 2026 title fight, Rosberg, who was team-mates with Hamilton at Mercedes between 2013 and 2016, made it clear that isn’t possible. 

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

“You’re talking about Charles Leclerc, who is like the golden boy at Ferrari and he’s still in with a mathematical chance to be world champion at the moment,” Rosberg said during Sky Sports F1’s post-race coverage. 

“So you cannot. Of course it would be good for Lewis. Give him the best possibility, give him more points, but you just can’t as a team do that. 

“You owe it to both drivers to give them opportunity, at this point, for now at least. Maybe later on, they have to play the game.”

Hamilton, who is 36 points clear of Leclerc, said after the disappointing race that it is “far too late” for Ferrari to give him priority over the Monegasque. 

"I think from today, we've just lost so much ground to [Mercedes] on points,” the 41-year-old Briton said. "It's far too late for those decisions to come. It's too late. All I can do is just try and turn up. I'll get up tomorrow morning and I'll give it my best.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
© XPB Images

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur insisted it is still too early for the Maranello outfit to throw all of its weight behind one driver. 

“Now, to see if we have a team order or whatever, I think that the comparison that I made was that last year, [Oscar] Piastri was leading McLaren at this stage of the season, and if McLaren put everything on Piastri, [Red Bull's] Max Verstappen would have been champion,” he argued. 

"For sure, at one stage you have to make a decision, but I think it was too early to make a decision before Monza. Now we have time to discuss with the guys."

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc
Nico Rosberg reveals why Ferrari can’t back Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Wild Lance Stroll stat highlights Charles Leclerc's 2026 F1 struggles
Leclerc has had a difficult 2026 F1 season
F1 News
Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari collision
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
F1 News
Watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's first full laps of F1's new Madring circuit
Leclerc at the Madring
F1 Feature
‘No rules’ Ferrari only has itself to blame for latest F1 disasterclass
Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly called Ferrari out
F1 News
Leclerc blames media for pushing Ferrari narrative after Hamilton clash
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP

Latest News

F1 News
Rosberg reveals why Ferrari can’t back Hamilton in F1 title fight
32s ago
Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen admits to ‘serious’ talks with McLaren and Mercedes
1h ago
Max Verstappen spoke with McLaren and Mercedes before re-signing with Red Bull
F1 News
Ferrari bosses urged to take action amid Hamilton-Leclerc tension
2h ago
There is seemingly growing tension between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Red Bull signs F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen’s son
3h ago
Robin Raikkonen has signed for Red Bull
Sportscars News
‘Hero’ racer who saved Ollie Millroy speaks out on fireball crash
4h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Ferrari makes alarming ‘pure power’ admission despite engine upgrade
5h ago
Hamilton at Monza
F1 News
FIRST LOOK: Williams reveal retro livery for F1 Spanish Grand Prix
20h ago
Williams revealed its special look for Madrid
F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report
22h ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
Martin Brundle fears George Russell is "bruised" by Monza defeat
23h ago
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP
08/09/26
Russell has his Silverstone GRandstand