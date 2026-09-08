George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP

George Russell has had his wish granted with an official GRandstand for the 2027 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

F1 drivers are increasingly being promoted at their home races, whether this is by the championship itself or individual race promoters. When racing on home soil, drivers often stand separately in front of their rivals, and increasingly, they also have their own grandstands.

The most striking example of modern times is the ever-growing 'Landostand' at Silverstone, which presents drivers with a wall of fluorescent yellow as they charge up the Hanger Straight and into Stowe, with tickets for the stand selling out within minutes.

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Speaking at Silverstone earlier this year, Russell said: “It's something we've spoken about with the team in the past, and it's probably something we're working towards for next year."

He jokingly added: “Where I'd like to put it? Lando's got quite a good spot on the outside of Stowe, so I'll try and steal it off him.”

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Russell may not have been able to snag the Stowe spot from Norris, but he has instead found his own piece of prime real estate at Farm Curve, with fans promised a "prime view" of the first four corners.

Part of the Landostand at the 2026 British GP © XPB Images

"I'm really excited to announce that in 2027 for the grand prix, we're going to have our own GR grandstand. It's here, on the exit of Turn one. So you can see all of Turn 1, Turn 2, the overtaking spot into Turn 3 and Turn 4, so it's a really, really cool place on the circuit. It's one of the best, in my opinion."

Russell will hope to return to Silverstone as the reigning world champion in 2027, but his chances are beginning to fade after Kimi Antonelli's astonishing fightback victory in Monza extended the gap in the championship standings to 66 points.

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