George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP

Silverstone has the Landostand, and now the GRandstand.

Russell has his Silverstone GRandstand
Russell has his Silverstone GRandstand
© XPB Images

George Russell has had his wish granted with an official GRandstand for the 2027 Formula 1 British Grand Prix. 

F1 drivers are increasingly being promoted at their home races, whether this is by the championship itself or individual race promoters. When racing on home soil, drivers often stand separately in front of their rivals, and increasingly, they also have their own grandstands. 

The most striking example of modern times is the ever-growing 'Landostand' at Silverstone, which presents drivers with a wall of fluorescent yellow as they charge up the Hanger Straight and into Stowe, with tickets for the stand selling out within minutes. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Speaking at Silverstone earlier this year, Russell said: “It's something we've spoken about with the team in the past, and it's probably something we're working towards for next year."

He jokingly added: “Where I'd like to put it? Lando's got quite a good spot on the outside of Stowe, so I'll try and steal it off him.” 

Russell may not have been able to snag the Stowe spot from Norris, but he has instead found his own piece of prime real estate at Farm Curve, with fans promised a "prime view" of the first four corners. 

Part of the Landostand at the 2026 British GP
Part of the Landostand at the 2026 British GP
© XPB Images

"I'm really excited to announce that in 2027 for the grand prix, we're going to have our own GR grandstand. It's here, on the exit of Turn one. So you can see all of Turn 1, Turn 2, the overtaking spot into Turn 3 and Turn 4, so it's a really, really cool place on the circuit. It's one of the best, in my opinion."

Russell will hope to return to Silverstone as the reigning world champion in 2027, but his chances are beginning to fade after Kimi Antonelli's astonishing fightback victory in Monza extended the gap in the championship standings to 66 points. 

 

Tags:

F1
Great Britain
George Russell
Mercedes
George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes F1 favouritism suggestions
Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes bold claim after Monza fightback victory
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Mercedes to review Monza incident that ‘would have made us look like idiots’
Wolff was ready to call things off at Monza
F1 News
Is the F1 title fight over? Russell ‘not thinking about a comeback’
George Russell looked downbeat after his second place finish
F1 News
Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on straights against Mercedes
Max Verstappen said he had no answer to Mercedes on the straights

Latest News

F1 News
Is it going to rain at the Spanish Grand Prix? Full Madrid weather report
2h ago
Wet tyres
F1 News
Martin Brundle fears George Russell is "bruised" by Monza defeat
3h ago
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
George Russell's wish granted with Landostand Silverstone rival for 2027 British GP
4h ago
Russell has his Silverstone GRandstand
F1 News
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
5h ago
F3 testing at the Madring
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring
6h ago
F3 has been testing at the Madrid ahead of its F1 debut

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
McLaren react to Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri complaints after Monza clash
6h ago
Norris and Piastri came too close for comfort in Italy
F1 News
Red Bull transform F1 icon into a train in Madrid stunt
8h ago
All aboard! Red Bull turn F1 title winner into a train
F1 News
First look at Michael Schumacher '94 Netflix documentary
8h ago
Schumacher and Hill battled to a controversial conclusion
F1 News
Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of third straight race at Spanish GP
23h ago
Hadjar has enjoyed a solid start to his Red Bull career
F1 News
Wild Lance Stroll stat highlights Charles Leclerc's 2026 F1 struggles
07/09/26
Leclerc has had a difficult 2026 F1 season