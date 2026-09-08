First look at Michael Schumacher '94 Netflix documentary

Michael Schumacher's first world champioonsip-winning season is the topic of a new Netflix documentary

Schumacher and Hill battled to a controversial conclusion
Schumacher and Hill battled to a controversial conclusion
© XPB Images

Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming documentary which looks at Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 world title-winning campaign. 

Schumacher '94: The Birth of a Legend is the latest Netflix project looking at the German seven-time champion, following on from the documentary Schumacher in 2021. This latest project is the first of two Schumacher-related projects set for an October release, with a short film titled The Kaiser, also on the slate.

The 1994 season was one of high drama, emotion and controversy, with the deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger on the weekend of the San Marino Grand Prix, tragedies that are still felt to this day.

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This specific campaign is also one of massive contention, with allegations of cheating surrounding the Benetton team - even if nothing was proven - and then there was the championship-deciding clash between Schumacher and Hill at Adelaide. If there ever was a season ripe for digging into, 1994 is certainly near the top of the list. 

The trailer shows that Schumacher's wife, Corinna, will feature heavily, while Flavio Briatore, Bernie Ecclestone, former manager Willi Weber and David Coulthard are among the voices lending their thoughts to the project. 

The synopsis for the film reads: "1994 marks a turning point in Formula 1 history: 25-year-old Michael Schumacher wins the first grand prix of the racing season in Brazil, setting the stage for an unprecedented career," the synopsis of the feature film from Netflix reads.

"The year 1994, which is among the most dramatic and exciting racing seasons in Formula 1 history, featured impactful events such as Ayrton Senna's lethal accident, as well as accusations of manipulation and unfair driving manoeuvres. At the same time, a true 'Schumi Mania' emerged.

Schumacher in his 1994 Benetton
Schumacher in his 1994 Benetton
© XPB Images

"Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna Schumacher, and other people close to him reminisce about him at that time. They remember an uncompromising fighter on the race track and a sensitive, empathic man off the course.

"Corinna Schumacher, who has always been his emotional support, also offers insight into the beginnings of an extraordinary love story - one that is still going strong today."

Schumacher '94: The Birth of a Legend will release on 2 October on Netflix, one day after the 20th anniversary of Schumacher's final F1 victory at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix. 

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First look at Michael Schumacher '94 Netflix documentary
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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