Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of F1 Spanish GP as Liam Lawson continues at Red Bull
Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix as he continues to recover from his wrist injury.
Liam Lawson will continue to deputise for Hadjar for a third consecutive F1 weekend in Madrid, with Yuki Tsunoda standing in for the Kiwi at Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls.
Red Bull confirmed Hadjar was ruled out of F1's first visit to Madrid on Monday evening.
"After racing for the team in Zandvoort and Monza, Liam will continue to drive alongside Max at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid," a Red Bull statement read.
"The decision has been taken as Isack's recovery continues to progress positively. While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team.
"Everyone at Red Bull Racing looks forward to welcoming Isack back behind the wheel very soon."
Hadjar suffered a hairline fracture of his wrist while boxing during a routine training session over the F1 summer break.
The 21-year-old Frenchman was subsequently ruled out of both the Dutch and Italian grands prix.
Madrid will mark the third straight F1 race Hadjar will have missed, and it is not yet clear when he will return.
There is a two-week break after the Spanish Grand Prix before a triple-header kicks off with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 24-26 September.
Lawson finished seventh at Zandvoort and 14th at Monza, while Tsunoda has recorded and 11th and 10th-place finishes at the respective races.