‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid

Formula 1 will travel to Madrid for the first time this weekend.

Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
© XPB Images

Cadillac drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez are eyeing up the potential for a chaotic debut Madrid race, which could produce a shock result. 

Formula 1 will head to an all-new street track in Madrid this weekend, which has proven to be a formidable challenge already, with Formula 3 drivers producing a staggering 19 red flags between them across a recent two-day test. 

Ferrari also completed a filming day at the Madring, which highlighted just how narrow the layout is in places, and how close the walls will be should a driver get it wrong at any stage. 

Bottas in Monza
Bottas in Monza
© XPB Images

Run on regular roads for a significant part, street tracks often present opportunities to teams lower down the order to score a vital point or two. As the only team yet to register this term, rookie outfit Cadillac is mindful that Madrid could be the moment to set this right. 

"It's an interesting track, said Valtteri Bottas. "The track looks good. It looks difficult, and it's a big challenge for everyone, so I'm looking forward to it."

He added: "I think it could be messy. You know, it's one of those tracks that could be an interesting race weekend, so that's always an opportunity for us."

Last in the drivers' table by virtue of a pair of 14th-place finishes compared to Bottas' 13th in China, Sergio Perez was equally excited by the prospect of a jumbled-up weekend. 

"I think it will be fun," said the Mexican. "I think it will be challenging, and um, there can be some opportunities.

Perez in Monza
Perez in Monza
© XPB Images

"I don't think it's any more dangerous than Jeddah, to be honest, but we'll see. It depends on the grip level and stuff, but I hope that it can be a bit of an opportunity for us."

Cadillac has been rooted to the foot of the pack this year, battling largely with Aston Martin. 

The Ameican marque hoped to bring upgrades to Madrid but when asked about the chances that they will be ready in time, Perez conceded: "It's a little bit 50-50. 

"It's a little bit of a mess, I think, probably with the factory in getting the parts here, and that sort of stuff, so we'll see what happens."

Tags:

F1
2026
Italy
Cadillac
Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas
‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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