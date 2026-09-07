Mercedes to review Monza incident that ‘would have made us look like idiots’

Kimi Antonelli's Italian Grand Prix almost ended in embarrassment for Mercedes

Wolff was ready to call things off at Monza
Wolff was ready to call things off at Monza
© XPB Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff conceded that the team could have looked "like idiots" had Kimi Antonelli been unable to escape from the Monza gravel after a failed overtake on George Russell. 

Antonelli started the Italian Grand Prix from 19th place but, with the aid of an early red flag to bunch the field back up, had closed to Russell's gearbox by lap 16.

Having pitted behind the virtual safety car for fresh medium tyres, Antonelli again caught his team-mate with a handful of laps remaining, but ended up in the gravel at the Rettifilo chicane after traversing a patch of broken-up asphalt when attempting an overtake. While the eventual race-winning pass was far simpler, Wolff was less than impressed by the error that could have had a humiliating outcome.

Antonelli slid into the gravel in the closing stages at Monza
Antonelli slid into the gravel in the closing stages at Monza
© XPB Images

"The last incident was unfortunate," he said. "George tried not to cut the corner, and Kimi then, obviously, on the marbles went straight, and that could have ended up in a disaster when it comes to the race result, and we would have been like idiots. 

"So we will be talking about that situation as another building block of how to go and race in the future. But I think it showed the racing spirit in the team and have them war [with] each other."

Mercedes has always maintained that it does not have a clear number one and number two driver structure, but has two number ones, and is happy to let them race. 

However, with the experience of several heated seasons that saw Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg develop a fierce in-team rivalry, Wolff has developed an element of caution as to when a battle should be called off, with the Monza race testing his limits.

Antonelli came out on top despite the awkward moment
Antonelli came out on top despite the awkward moment
© XPB Images

This was most evident when Antonelli and Russell were swapping places on multiple occasions each lap during the middle of the race, something that was allowing Max Verstappen to keep within reach of the lead pair.

"We're trying to anticipate possible scenarios, and the two of them have an ingrained understanding, and [that is also] ingrained in the team," he said. 

"The team component, which is difficult for a race driver that wins, that is that tries to win a Grand Prix, especially for Kimi in Monza, especially for George, who needs to keep scoring points in order to stay in the [title] race; they've always been clean. 

"At times, we were thinking it's clean, but it's a bit close, and I had my finger on the button, to Marcus, to Bono, to Kimi, to George, but didn't push it."

Tags:

F1
2026
Italy
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Toto Wolff
Mercedes to review Monza incident that ‘would have made us look like idiots’
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid
Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes F1 favouritism suggestions
Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China
F1 News
Alpine driver in tears after "wasted" Monza opportunity
Colapinton and Gasly at Monza
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli makes bold claim after Monza fightback victory
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Is the F1 title fight over? Russell ‘not thinking about a comeback’
George Russell looked downbeat after his second place finish

Latest News

F1 News
Wrist injury keeps Isack Hadjar out of third straight race at Spanish GP
43m ago
Hadjar has enjoyed a solid start to his Red Bull career
F1 News
Wild Lance Stroll stat highlights Charles Leclerc's 2026 F1 struggles
2h ago
Leclerc has had a difficult 2026 F1 season
F1 News
Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone arrested for carrying shotgun at airport
2h ago
Ecclestone is visiting the F1 paddock in Austria
F1 News
Martin Brundle doubles down on opinion of controversial Ferrari collision
3h ago
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
Sportscars News
New Ollie Millroy health update issued in wake of fiery China GT crash
3h ago
Ollie Millroy's burning Ferrari after China GT crash

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
George Russell reacts to being booed on Monza podium after Italian GP
4h ago
Russell was booed by the Monza crowd on the podium
F1 News
‘Could be messy’ - F1 backmarker eyes rare F1 chance in Madrid
4h ago
Bottas battles the Aston Martins in Monza
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli’s unusual pasta celebration after Monza F1 win
5h ago
Antonelli celebrates in Monza
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes F1 favouritism suggestions
6h ago
Antonelli celebrates Mercedes' first 1-2 since the second race of the season in China
F1 News
Alpine driver in tears after "wasted" Monza opportunity
6h ago
Colapinton and Gasly at Monza