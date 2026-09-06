When is the next Formula 1 race after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?
The date and location of the next Formula 1 race
The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place on the weekend of 11-13 September in Spain, with the first race at the new Madring.
The 2026 season continued this weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, which saw Andrea Kimi Antonelli lead a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of team-mate George Russell.
The Italian driver started from 19th on the grid after taking an engine penalty earlier in the weekend.
He rose up to 12th when the red flag was shown on lap two of 53 due to a heavy crash for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Antonelli fought hard with Russell, before pitting for new tyres under a VSC at mid-distance.
He used that tyre advantage to chase down Russell and complete an incredible comeback to win on home soil.
When is the next 2026 F1 race?
Antonelli will be looking to extend his championship lead next weekend, as the Spanish Grand Prix takes place on 11-13 September at the Madring.
It will be F1’s first visit to the new Spanish venue and the second race in the country this year, following the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this season.
The schedule for the weekend is as follows:
Friday
FP1 - 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST
FP2 - 4pm BST - 5pm BST
Saturday
FP3 - 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST
Qualifying - 3pm BST - 4pm BST
Sunday
Race - 2pm BST
What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?
|Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
|14
|Spain
|Madrid
|11-13 September
|15
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|25-27 September
|16
|Bahrain
|Sepang
|02-04 October
|17
|Singapore
|Singapore
|09-11 October
|18
|USA
|Austin
|23-25 October
|19
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|30 October - 01 November
|20
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|06-08 November
|21
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|19-21 November
|22
|Qatar
|Lusail
|27-29 November
|23
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|04-06 December