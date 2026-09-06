When is the next Formula 1 race after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?

The date and location of the next Formula 1 race

The next race of the 2026 season will be the Spanish GP
The next race of the 2026 season will be the Spanish GP
© XPB Images

The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place on the weekend of 11-13 September in Spain, with the first race at the new Madring.

The 2026 season continued this weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, which saw Andrea Kimi Antonelli lead a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of team-mate George Russell.

The Italian driver started from 19th on the grid after taking an engine penalty earlier in the weekend.

He rose up to 12th when the red flag was shown on lap two of 53 due to a heavy crash for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

F3 at the Madring
F3 at the Madring
© F3

Antonelli fought hard with Russell, before pitting for new tyres under a VSC at mid-distance.

He used that tyre advantage to chase down Russell and complete an incredible comeback to win on home soil.

When is the next 2026 F1 race?

Antonelli will be looking to extend his championship lead next weekend, as the Spanish Grand Prix takes place on 11-13 September at the Madring.

It will be F1’s first visit to the new Spanish venue and the second race in the country this year, following the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this season.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battled furiously for the lead
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battled furiously for the lead

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday

FP1 - 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST

FP2 - 4pm BST - 5pm BST

Saturday

FP3 - 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying - 3pm BST - 4pm BST

Sunday

Race - 2pm BST

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?

 

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar
14SpainMadrid11-13 September
15AzerbaijanBaku25-27 September
16BahrainSepang02-04 October
17SingaporeSingapore09-11 October
18USAAustin23-25 October
19MexicoMexico City30 October - 01 November
20BrazilSao Paulo06-08 November
21Las VegasLas Vegas19-21 November
22QatarLusail27-29 November
23Abu DhabiYas Marina04-06 December

Tags:

Mercedes
Madring
When is the next Formula 1 race after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
“No chance” - Mercedes explains strategy that cost George Russell Monza F1 win
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Italian Grand Prix
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 Race Report
Kimi Antonelli beats George Russell for shock Monza F1 comeback win
Kimi Antonelli was visibly emotional after his victory
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli ‘ready to fight’ after repaying George Russell's favour
Antonelli is now focused on his recovery drive
F1 News
“Done over by Max” - Wolff unhappy with Verstappen for ‘lost pole’
Toto Wolff was unhappy with Max Verstappen after qualifying
F1 News
Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning Italian GP pole
Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole

Latest News

F1 News
Audi challenges FIA decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda
2m ago
Audi is considering an appeal against the FIA's decision not to penalise Tsunoda
F1 News
Why Yuki Tsunoda escaped F1 penalty for part in messy Monza restart
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th on the road at Monza
F1 News
Is the F1 title fight over? Russell ‘not thinking about a comeback’
2h ago
George Russell looked downbeat after his second place finish
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
2h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on straights against Mercedes
2h ago
Max Verstappen said he had no answer to Mercedes on the straights

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
“Far too late” for Ferrari to prioritise drivers as Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes fade
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc's first words after heavy Monza shunt
3h ago
Leclerc suffered a race-ending crash on lap two in Monza
F1 News
“No chance” - Mercedes explains strategy that cost George Russell Monza F1 win
3h ago
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
4h ago
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix
4h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton