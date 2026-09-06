When is the next Formula 1 race after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?

The 14th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season will take place on the weekend of 11-13 September in Spain, with the first race at the new Madring.

The 2026 season continued this weekend at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, which saw Andrea Kimi Antonelli lead a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of team-mate George Russell.

The Italian driver started from 19th on the grid after taking an engine penalty earlier in the weekend.

He rose up to 12th when the red flag was shown on lap two of 53 due to a heavy crash for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

F3 at the Madring © F3

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Antonelli fought hard with Russell, before pitting for new tyres under a VSC at mid-distance.

He used that tyre advantage to chase down Russell and complete an incredible comeback to win on home soil.

When is the next 2026 F1 race?

Antonelli will be looking to extend his championship lead next weekend, as the Spanish Grand Prix takes place on 11-13 September at the Madring.

It will be F1’s first visit to the new Spanish venue and the second race in the country this year, following the Barcelona Grand Prix earlier this season.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battled furiously for the lead

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The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday

FP1 - 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST

FP2 - 4pm BST - 5pm BST

Saturday

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FP3 - 11:30am BST - 12:30pm BST

Qualifying - 3pm BST - 4pm BST

Sunday

Race - 2pm BST

What is the rest of the 2026 F1 calendar?

Remaining 2026 F1 calendar 14 Spain Madrid 11-13 September 15 Azerbaijan Baku 25-27 September 16 Bahrain Sepang 02-04 October 17 Singapore Singapore 09-11 October 18 USA Austin 23-25 October 19 Mexico Mexico City 30 October - 01 November 20 Brazil Sao Paulo 06-08 November 21 Las Vegas Las Vegas 19-21 November 22 Qatar Lusail 27-29 November 23 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina 04-06 December

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