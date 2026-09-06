2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has extended his championship lead after winning the Italian Grand Prix from 19th on the grid.

The Italian’s seventh victory for the campaign came in sensational circumstances, after he was slapped with a grid penalty for a power unit change ahead of the race.

He became the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966 after a hard battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Antonelli was up to 12th from 19th when the race was red-flagged on lap two of 53 after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at the last corner.

Antonelli at Monza © XPB Images

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Switching to fresh medium tyres for the restart, he quickly carved his way through the field to get onto his team-mate’s tail and begin his battle for the lead.

When the VSC was called for Lance Stroll stopping on track, Mercedes pitted Antonelli for a fresh set of tyres, while Russell was left out on used hards.

Antonelli used that tyre advantage to get ahead of Russell late on, before easing clear to the chequered flag.

Max Verstappen got his Red Bull to third at the finish ahead of the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth for Ferrari after a difficult race for the Scuderia, as his championship hopes have suffered.

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Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

Polesitter Pierre Gasly dropped to seventh, with Arvid Lindblad eighth from the sister Alpine of Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls stand-in Yuki Tsunoda.

Antonelli’s championship lead is now up to 66 points over Russell, while third-place Hamilton is now 76 adrift.

2026 F1 Drivers’ standings after Monza

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 267 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 201 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 191 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 171 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 155 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 127 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 116 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 71 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 51 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 41 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 29 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 21 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 6 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 18 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

2026 F1 Constructors’ standings after Monza

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 468 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 346 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 2 287 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 204 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 75 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 62 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 21 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 11 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

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