2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Italian Grand Prix

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has extended his championship lead at Monza

Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the F1 standings after Monza
Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the F1 standings after Monza
© XPB Images

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has extended his championship lead after winning the Italian Grand Prix from 19th on the grid.

The Italian’s seventh victory for the campaign came in sensational circumstances, after he was slapped with a grid penalty for a power unit change ahead of the race.

He became the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966 after a hard battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Antonelli was up to 12th from 19th when the race was red-flagged on lap two of 53 after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at the last corner.

Antonelli at Monza
Antonelli at Monza
© XPB Images

Switching to fresh medium tyres for the restart, he quickly carved his way through the field to get onto his team-mate’s tail and begin his battle for the lead.

When the VSC was called for Lance Stroll stopping on track, Mercedes pitted Antonelli for a fresh set of tyres, while Russell was left out on used hards.

Antonelli used that tyre advantage to get ahead of Russell late on, before easing clear to the chequered flag.

Max Verstappen got his Red Bull to third at the finish ahead of the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth for Ferrari after a difficult race for the Scuderia, as his championship hopes have suffered.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed at Turn 1

Polesitter Pierre Gasly dropped to seventh, with Arvid Lindblad eighth from the sister Alpine of Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls stand-in Yuki Tsunoda.

Antonelli’s championship lead is now up to 66 points over Russell, while third-place Hamilton is now 76 adrift.

2026 F1 Drivers’ standings after Monza

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team7267
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2201
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1191
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team2171
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1155
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0127
7Oscar Piastri AUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0116
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing071
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team051
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team041
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team029
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team021
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team06
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
18Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
20Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team01
21Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
22Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team00
23Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team00

2026 F1 Constructors’ standings after Monza

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team  WinsPoints
1Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team9468
2Scuderia Ferrari HP2346
3McLaren Mastercard F1 Team2287
4Oracle Red Bull Racing0204
5Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team075
6BWT Alpine F1 Team062
7TGR Haas F1 Team021
8Audi Revolut F1 Team011
9Atlassian Williams F1 Team05
10Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team03
11Cadillac F1 Team00

Tags:

Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

F1 News
“No chance” - Mercedes explains strategy that cost George Russell Monza F1 win
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
When is the next Formula 1 race after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?
Norris will start from eighth at the Italian Grand Prix
F1 Race Report
Kimi Antonelli beats George Russell for shock Monza F1 comeback win
Kimi Antonelli was visibly emotional after his victory
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli ‘ready to fight’ after repaying George Russell's favour
Antonelli is now focused on his recovery drive
F1 News
“Done over by Max” - Wolff unhappy with Verstappen for ‘lost pole’
Toto Wolff was unhappy with Max Verstappen after qualifying
F1 News
Pierre Gasly beats George Russell to claim stunning Italian GP pole
Pierre Gasly celebrates his shock F1 pole

Latest News

F1 News
Audi challenges FIA decision not to penalise Yuki Tsunoda
2m ago
Audi is considering an appeal against the FIA's decision not to penalise Tsunoda
F1 News
Why Yuki Tsunoda escaped F1 penalty for part in messy Monza restart
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th on the road at Monza
F1 News
Is the F1 title fight over? Russell ‘not thinking about a comeback’
2h ago
George Russell looked downbeat after his second place finish
F1 News
Charles Leclerc needs "additional checks" before Madrid F1 all-clear
2h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Frustrated Max Verstappen felt "like a turtle" on straights against Mercedes
2h ago
Max Verstappen said he had no answer to Mercedes on the straights

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
“Far too late” for Ferrari to prioritise drivers as Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes fade
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Charles Leclerc's first words after heavy Monza shunt
3h ago
Leclerc suffered a race-ending crash on lap two in Monza
F1 News
“No chance” - Mercedes explains strategy that cost George Russell Monza F1 win
3h ago
George Russell, Mercedes, 2026 Italian GP
F1 News
Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle disagree in "100%" blame verdict on Hamilton-Leclerc clash
4h ago
Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg disagreed over the Ferrari clash
F1 News
The all-time F1 winners' list after the 2026 Italian Grand Prix
4h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton