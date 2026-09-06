2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Kimi Antonelli won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after an astonishing fightback drive from the back of the Formula 1 grid.

Antonelli was in astounding form as he tore through the field to become the first Italian to win their home grand prix since 1966.

His move for the win came on the run to Ascari with only a handful of laps remaining, with championship rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell struggling on much older rubber.

Max Verstappen ran the same strategy as Antonelli, and was able to recover back to third place.

McLaren had Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in fourth and fifth, while Ferrari endured a horror show with Lewis Hamilton dropping to sixth place, and Charles Leclerc ending his race with a heavy shunt in the early laps.

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Shock pole-sitter Pierree Gasly was seventh, with Arvid Lindblad, Franco Colapinto, and Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the points.

The full results can be found below.

2026 F1 Italian GP - Grand Prix results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 53 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +3.8s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +14.7s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +19.0s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team +19.2s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +24.6s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +27.3s 8 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +45.1s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +47.3s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +58.1s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team +65.1s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team +66.1s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team +74.1s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing +75.6s 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team +78.9s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team +1 Lap 19 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team +2 Laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNF DNF Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP DNF