2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after an astonishing fightback drive from the back of the Formula 1 grid.
Antonelli was in astounding form as he tore through the field to become the first Italian to win their home grand prix since 1966.
His move for the win came on the run to Ascari with only a handful of laps remaining, with championship rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell struggling on much older rubber.
Max Verstappen ran the same strategy as Antonelli, and was able to recover back to third place.
McLaren had Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in fourth and fifth, while Ferrari endured a horror show with Lewis Hamilton dropping to sixth place, and Charles Leclerc ending his race with a heavy shunt in the early laps.
Shock pole-sitter Pierree Gasly was seventh, with Arvid Lindblad, Franco Colapinto, and Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the points.
The full results can be found below.
|2026 F1 Italian GP - Grand Prix results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|53
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+3.8s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+14.7s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+19.0s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|+19.2s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+24.6s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+27.3s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+45.1s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+47.3s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+58.1s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+65.1s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|+66.1s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+74.1s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+75.6s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+78.9s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNF
|DNF
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|DNF