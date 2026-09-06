2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Full results from the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

Antonelli at Monza
Antonelli at Monza
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after an astonishing fightback drive from the back of the Formula 1 grid.

Antonelli was in astounding form as he tore through the field to become the first Italian to win their home grand prix since 1966. 

His move for the win came on the run to Ascari with only a handful of laps remaining, with championship rival and Mercedes team-mate George Russell struggling on much older rubber. 

Max Verstappen ran the same strategy as Antonelli, and was able to recover back to third place. 

McLaren had Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in fourth and fifth, while Ferrari endured a horror show with Lewis Hamilton dropping to sixth place, and Charles Leclerc ending his race with a heavy shunt in the early laps. 

Shock pole-sitter Pierree Gasly was seventh, with Arvid Lindblad, Franco Colapinto, and Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the points. 

The full results can be found below. 

2026 F1 Italian GP - Grand Prix results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team53
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+3.8s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+14.7s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+19.0s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team+19.2s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+24.6s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+27.3s
8Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+45.1s
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+47.3s
10Yuki TsunodaJAPVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+58.1s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team+65.1s
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team+66.1s
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team+74.1s
14Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing+75.6s
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team+78.9s
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team+1 Lap
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team+1 Lap
19Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team+2 Laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNF
DNFCharles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HPDNF

 

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2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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