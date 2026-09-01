F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule

The Italian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Monza, and here are all the timings that you need for the 13th event of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Monza with a 59-point lead over both Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

But his attention is unlikely to be on those at the front across the early stages of the weekend, with the Italian set to take a back-of-the-grid penalty with a power unit change, as Mercedes banks additional components due to failures earlier in the season.

Ferrari will be running a special livery this weekend, celebrating the lasting impact of Michael Schumacher. The livery is inspired by the team's 1996 look, a livery in which the legendary German took his first Monza victory.

Lando Norris is looking to continue his astonishing resurgence, after claiming wins at both Hungary and Zandvoort. Although a distant threat for the title at present, a third win on the bounce would more than catch the attention of the current leaders.

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With long straights and minimal braking zones, expect super-clipping to be a key consideration this weekend on what is perhaps the most energy-starved track of the entire season.

You can find all of the details on how to watch the Italian Grand Prix here.

The start of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix © XPB Images

When is the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix runs from 4-6 September.

This weekend’s Italian Grand Prix will feature a traditional F1 format consisting of two hour-long practice sessions on Friday, an hour of final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.

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Sunday’s 53-lap race at Monza starts at 14:00 UK time on Sunday 6 September.

What are the start times for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?

Friday 17 July

12:30-13:30 (Monza) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Italian GP Free Practice 1

16:00-17:00 (Monza) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Italian GP Free Practice 2

Saturday 18 July

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12:30-13:30 (Monza) / 11:30-12:30 (UK) - Italian GP Free Practice 3

16:00-17:00 (Monza) / 15:00-16:00 (UK) - Italian GP Qualifying

Sunday 19 July

15:00-17:00 (Monza) / 14:00-16:00 (UK) - Italian Grand Prix

Schumacher en route to his first Italian Grand Prix victory © XPB Images

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Which F1 driver is the most successful at the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix is one of a handful of events with a history that stretches back before the formation of the Formula 1 World Championship. The pre-war era victories, or years when the race was not a part of the championship, are included here, and are indicated in bold.

Race Wins Driver Years 5 Michael Schumacher 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006 Lewis Hamilton 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 4 Nelson Piquet 1980, 1983, 1986, 1987 3 Tazio Nuvolari 1931, 1932, 1938 Alberto Ascari 1949, 1951, 1952 Juan Manuel Fangio 1953, 1954, 1955 Stirling Moss 1956, 1957, 1959 Ronnie Peterson 1973, 1974, 1976 Alain Prost 1981, 1985, 1989 Rubens Barrichello 2002, 2004, 2009 Sebastian Vettel 2008, 2011, 2013 Max Verstappen 2022, 2023, 2025