Jenson Button backs Fernando Alonso to remain in F1 in final driver market twist

Jenson Button has weighed in on Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 future, with the Spaniard yet to commit to Aston Martin beyond the end of the season.

Alonso is out of contract at the end of the current season, but has repeatedly made clear his commitment to the long-term project clear, stating previously that he will be a part of Aston Martin beyond his driving career.

"I've said many times, the regulations are what they are," said Alonso. "It's not the best, the most fun cars to drive, but still, my life and Formula 1 have been... it will always be my life, and my heart is here.

"I will be with this team in one role or in another for the long term, so it's not about myself or about who is driving next year, or if I'm driving next year or three more years. I don't know. "

Button is a team ambassador with Aston Martin © XPB Images

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With front-running teams having recently locked in top talent including Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on long-term deals, and Alpine, a team Alonso has a long history with and had been linked to, confirming an unchanged line-up for 2027, the Spaniard appears to have limited options of either remaining where he is, or retiring.

Former McLaren team-mate Button knows the decision he hopes the 45-year-old will take.

"Fernando's future is a hot topic of conversation right now," he wrote in Jenson's Journal via Aston Martin.

"I have no idea whether he's going to commit to another year in the sport, but I do know whenever he does decide to retire he'll be rightly regarded as one of the true F1 greats – though personally I hope he'll stay a little longer. While we wait to see what he does, I felt compelled to pick up my pen and reminisce about my time racing against him in my latest journal entry.