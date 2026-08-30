Arvid Lindblad critical of "extreme" Zandvoort F1 penalty

Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto both faced sanctions from the Formula 1 stewards at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lindblad suffered an early penalty at Zandvoort
Lindblad suffered an early penalty at Zandvoort
© XPB Images

Arvid Lindblad has labelled his Dutch Grand Prix "extreme" after he was caught up in the lap one mayhem sparked by Max Verstappen's race-ending crash. 

Racing Bulls driver Lindblad has enjoyed a strong 2026 campaign to date, with the sole rookie on the Formula 1 grid currently 11th in the standings and with best finishes of seventh place, scored in Monaco and Silverstone. 

But his Zandvoort weekend was overshadowed by a lap one penalty, after he was judged to have completed an overtake under double-waved yellows. While this is clearly against the regulations, Verstappen's incident resulted in drivers dramatically altering their pace in avoidance, creating severe speed differences as drivers sought to escape the mayhem unscathed. 

Lindblad was hampered by his early penalty
Lindblad was hampered by his early penalty
© XPB Images

Unfortunately for Lindblad, he passed Pierre Gasly going into Turn 1, which saw him handed a drive-through penalty. 

"We were in a really good position after the first lap," he said. "I think the penalty's a bit harsh. I think we can all agree it's quite extreme. 

"But fine, it is what it is; there's no point speculating about it now. It's done. 

"It's just a bit sad because I think that kind of ruined our race. But then after that, we actually executed quite a strong one. There are a few things we could have done better, but regardless, it was a very good race. 

"I'm just sad not to get any points, because I think I and the team, we deserved that. No doubt, without the penalty, we would have been P8."

Lindblad has regularly picked up points in his rookie year
Lindblad has regularly picked up points in his rookie year
© XPB Images

Lindblad was not alone in feeling that his penalty was a steep one, with F1TV pundit Alex Brundle in agreement with the Racing Bulls driver. 

"I think it is harsh. The accepted way to go about it as a driver is if you're effectively avoiding the crash, you avoid the crash and you do everything that you can to make sure that you don't become part of the accident," said Brundle.

"It's difficult to then add in extra things that the drivers have to be aware of during an incident to make sure that they don't then pass a car secondarily to that.

"It depends how far you are away from the incident. But if you haven't actually passed a yellow flag and if you're actually trying to get around the incident, I think it's harsh then to penalise you for passing another driver while you're actually taking evasive action."

Tags:

F1
2026
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad critical of
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda apologises after sprint contact with team-mate Arvid Lindblad
Tsunoda on his F1 return at Zandvoort
F1 News
Returning F1 driver shares first impressions on maligned 2026 cars
Tsunoda has had his first real-world taste of the new generation F1 cars
F1 News
Details of Isack Hadjar injury and F1 recovery timeline emerge
Isack Hadjar is missing the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
When and how Liam Lawson found out about surprise Red Bull call-up
Lawson is back in Red Bull colours this weekend
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda reveals beach phone call sparked ‘unexpected’ F1 return
Yuki Tsunoda was on the beach when he got the call on Tuesday
F1 News
Tsunoda to race in Dutch GP as injured Hadjar replaced by Lawson
Tsunoda will make an unexpected F1 return at Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 News
Arvid Lindblad critical of "extreme" Zandvoort F1 penalty
2m ago
Lindblad suffered an early penalty at Zandvoort
F1 News
‘A perfect storm’ - Carlos Sainz concedes Williams ‘got principles wrong’ with 2026 F1 car
1h ago
Carlos Sainz signed a new deal with Williams despite its on-track struggles
F1 News
McLaren boss reveals secret behind stunning F1 revival
3h ago
Stella has been all smiles with McLaren's recent form
F1 News
What Toto Wolff’s “we haven't got the money” claim really means for Mercedes
4h ago
Wolff put a caveat on McLaren's Hungarian victory
F1 News
F1 to ‘review’ chaotic Zandvoort start after Max Verstappen’s shunt
29/08/26
Max Verstappen smashes into the barriers in the opening stages

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
How Max Verstappen's new deal has shielded F1 boss from uncomfortable questions
29/08/26
Verstappen with Domenicali in parc ferme
F1 News
Lando Norris signs new long-term McLaren F1 deal
29/08/26
Lando Norris celebrates taking his second pole of the season
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to “turn up the heat” in F1 title battle
29/08/26
Hamilton issued a rallying cry to Ferrari ahead of the Italian Grand Prix
F1 News
Ferrari makes crucial upgraded F1 engine decision for Italian GP
28/08/26
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
F1 News
Aston Martin now “in a different league” confesses struggling rival
28/08/26
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades