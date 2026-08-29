Lando Norris signs new long-term McLaren F1 deal

Lando Norris has signed a new McLaren deal that will keep the reigning Formula 1 world champion with the team until the end of the 2030 season.

Norris was backed by McLaren throughout his junior career and has been a fixture with the team since making his F1 debut in 2019.

His new deal, which comes on the back of consecutive wins in Hungary and Zandvoort, means that both he and four-time champion Max Verstappen could be available on the driver market for the 2031 season, by which point the championship could have returned to V8 power.

“McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030," said Norris.

Norris has taken back-to-back wins in Hungary and the Netherlands © XPB Images

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"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win Championships.

"We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it. I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season, and in the coming years.”

McLaren has confirmed that the new contract comes with an option to extend the arrangement further.

To date, Norris has secured 18 pole positions, 48 podiums, 13 wins, two constructors' titles and a drivers' crown. This latter accolade is particularly noteworthy in his contract, with the team gifting the Briton an MCL39 which he raced during his title-winning campaign.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, said: “I’m incredibly pleased to be signing a new contract with Lando, extending his commitment with McLaren until at least 2030.

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"His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves.

Norris will be gifted an MCL39 as part of his deal © XPB Images

"Together with Andrea [Stella - team principal], Oscar and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid, to double consecutive Constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first Drivers’ Championship in 17 years. We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and Championships.”

Team boss Stella added: “Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him through to at least 2030. He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.

“Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1. This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together. With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

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