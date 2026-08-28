Mercedes reveals key strategy meeting led to decisive F1 driver swap

Mercedes has revealed the prospect of team orders had been discussed prior to the Dutch Grand Prix.

George Russell was ordered to swap places with Kimi Antonelli
George Russell was ordered to swap places with Kimi Antonelli

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has revealed it agreed how best to approach using team orders in a strategy meeting ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. 

Mercedes told George Russell to allow team-mate and direct title rival Andrea Kimi Antonelli through in the closing stages after the Italian had given up track position for fresh tyres during a virtual safety car. 

To avoid Antonelli potentially getting stuck behind Russell and losing crucial time with overtaking so difficult at Zandvoort, Mercedes acted decisively by using team orders to manage the situation. 

Antonelli went on to finish second behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, while Russell head on to third place ahead of the chasing Ferraris. 

Russell waved Antonelli past
Russell waved Antonelli past

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord insisted there was no concern about how the drivers would receive the team order, revealing the prospect had been discussed beforehand. 

“Because of the early red flag and the delayed schedule, we held the full debrief on Monday rather than immediately after the race. George naturally questioned the instruction when he first received it, but he understood the wider picture,” Lord told The Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show. 

“Kimi had taken the opportunity for a free stop under the Virtual Safety Car. Had George made the same stop, he would have dropped behind a Ferrari and surrendered the podium position. 

"We had also been very clear in the Sunday morning strategy meeting that the field was too close for our drivers to lose time fighting one another. That discussion provided the basis for the decision. 

“Had the circumstances been reversed, we would have acted in exactly the same way. The priority was to give the car in second the best chance of attacking, while giving the car in third clear air and the best opportunity to defend its position.”

It was all smiles at the end between Antonelli and Russell
It was all smiles at the end between Antonelli and Russell

Questions were raised as to why Antonelli wasn’t asked to ensure that Russell remained in Overtake Mode to boost his defence against the Ferraris behind. 

Mercedes considered this but felt it would not have been as easy to pull as similar DRS [Drag Reduction System] tactics seen used in previous years. 

"We discussed it. The gain was around two tenths of a second, principally on the straight, which was also where George was most vulnerable. There was a concern that trying something we had not rehearsed could cause the cars to become entangled,” trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained. 

“Because the lap-time gain was not enormous, we decided it was better for Kimi to move ahead cleanly and give George clear air for the best possible exit and braking performance. With these cars, you cannot follow at a two-tenths gap. Ferrari’s best chance was to gain momentum from the final corner or attack very late under braking.

“George’s defence was extremely impressive. You might not have given him even a 50 per cent chance of keeping both Ferraris behind. The Virtual Safety Car helped cool the situation for a lap or two and allowed him to manage his energy, but he executed the defence superbly.”

Lord added: “DRS was a more predictable tool for this type of tactic. Energy deployment is less predictable, and Zandvoort was also easier to overtake at than Singapore was in the race where that DRS tactic became famous.” 

Tags:

F1
George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Mercedes reveals key strategy meeting led to decisive F1 driver swap
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Mercedes explains Dutch GP team orders were aimed at helping George Russell
Russell finished in third place at the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
'We were always going to invert' - George Russell's response to assertive Mercedes team orders
Russell finished third at Zandvoort
F1 News
Nico Rosberg drops verdict on Mercedes’ Dutch GP F1 team orders
It was all smiles at the end between Antonelli and Russell
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli doubles down on Mercedes’ McLaren F1 title fears
Kimi Antonelli holds a 59-point lead in the championship over George Russell
F1 News
Mercedes boss makes shocking revelation about F1 title battle
Toto Wolff says Mercedes cannot afford to upgrade its car
F1 News
‘Tough calls need to be done’ - Toto Wolff stands by Mercedes F1 team orders
George Russell was told to let Kimi Antonelli by

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari makes crucial upgraded F1 engine decision for Italian GP
1m ago
Ferrari is set to introduce an engine upgrade at Monza
F1 News
Aston Martin now “in a different league” confesses struggling rival
1h ago
Aston Martin is on the rise after recent upgrades
F1 News
George Russell will serve F1 engine penalty but Mercedes unsure where
1h ago
George Russell will take a new engine before the season's end
F1 News
Why Williams is taking the blame for Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crash
3h ago
Sainz and Albon came to blows at Zandvoort
F1 News
Mercedes reveals key strategy meeting led to decisive driver swap
4h ago
George Russell was ordered to swap places with Kimi Antonelli

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Red Bull judges Liam Lawson’s F1 super-sub showing at Dutch GP
5h ago
Lawson impressed on a surprise return to Red Bull
F1 News
Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher inspired Monza F1 race suits
6h ago
Ferrari has released special race suits for Monza
F1 News
Ukraine issues formal complaint to the FIA after ban lifted on Russian competitors
6h ago
Ben Sulayem is looking to remain in office beyond 12 years
F1 News
Ferrari urged to make decisive Lewis Hamilton call for F1 title hopes
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton is third in the championship standings
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo details F1 helmet collection, names drivers he’d like to swap with
7h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 British MotoGP